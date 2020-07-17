SSD Vs JKP Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Gothenburg Final Live Game Info

Seaside CC (SSD) will clash against Jonkoping CC (JKP) in the finals of the ECS T10 Gothenburg tournament. The match will be played on Friday, July 17 at the Kviberg in Gothenburg at 8:30 PM IST. Here is a look at our SSD vs JKP Dream11 prediction, SSD vs JKP Dream11 team and SSD vs JKP Dream11 top picks.

SSD vs JKP Dream11 preview

SSD comes into the match after a 17-run win over Linkoping in the first semi-final match of the tournament. Usman Sarwar was the star performer for SSD scoring 42 runs and picking up one wicket in the match. On the other hand, JKP crushed Watan Zalmi by 9 wickets in the other semi-final encounter. After bowling their opponents for 53 runs, JKP batsman Riaz Khan scored unbeaten 27 runs to guide his team past the finish line.

SSD vs JKP Dream11 prediction: SSD vs JKP Dream11 team

SSD vs JKP Dream11 prediction: SSD vs JKP Dream11 team: SSD

Ammar Zafar, Umair Chaudary, Harinder Koranga, Arfan Arif, Rubal Pathak, Shivakumar Gangannavar, Mokhtar Ghulami, Shreyas Murthy, Zawwar Hussain, Zahoor Sabir, Imam Shaik, Ashiq Hussain, Aditya Arora, Ibrahim Khan, Usman Sarwar and Babar Farooq.

SSD vs JKP Dream11 prediction: SSD vs JKP Dream11 team: JKP

Bilal Munir, Babar Rehman, Muhammad Qasim, Naser Batcha, Samiullah Ibrahimkhil, Mustafa Zabihullah, Tariq Bashir, Talha Omer, Muhammad Ismail, Riaz Khan, Muhammad Tanveer, Noman Jan, Fahim Mandozai, Bhavya Patel, Sahargul Shirzad, Mansoor Afzal, Adil Javiad, Zabiullah Zadran and Sohail Zia.

SSD vs JKP Dream11 prediction: SSD vs JKP Dream11 top picks

Here's our SSD vs JKP Dream11 top picks for the SSD vs JKP Dream11 match

H Koranga, N Batcha, R Khan, U Sarwar

SSD vs JKP Dream11 prediction: SSD vs JKP Dream11 playing XI

SSD vs JKP Dream11 prediction: SSD vs JKP Dream11 playing XI: SSD

A Zafar, Z Sabir, H Koranga, A Arora, A Hussain, I Khan, M Ghulami, S Murthy, S Gangannavar, U Sarwar and Z Hussain

SSD vs JKP Dream11 prediction: SSD vs JKP Dream11 playing XI: JKP

B Munir, T Basha, N Batcha, M Qasim, M Zabhiullah, N Jan, R Khan, M Ismail, M Tanveer, B Patel and S Shirzad

SSD vs JKP Dream11 prediction: SSD vs JKP Dream11 team

SSD vs JKP Dream11 prediction

As per our SSD vs JKP Dream11 prediction, JKP is favourite to win the match after an impressive performance in the semi-final.

Note: The SSD vs JKP Dream11 prediction, SSD vs JKP Dream11 top picks and SSD vs JKP Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The SSD vs JKP Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(IMAGE: EUROPEAN CRICKET/ INSTAGRAM)