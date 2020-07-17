SSD Vs LKP Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Gothenburg Live Game Info

Seaside CC will clash against Linkoping CC in the first knockout match of the ECS T10 Gothenburg tournament. The match will be played on Friday, July 17 at the Kviberg in Gothenburg at 1:30 PM IST. Here is a look at our SSD vs LKP Dream11 prediction, SSD vs LKP Dream11 team and SSD vs LKP Dream11 top picks.

Also Read Sibley, Stokes Restore Calm For England On Day 1 Of 2nd Test

SSD vs LKP Dream11 prediction: SSD vs LKP Dream11 team

Seaside CC has had a great tournament registering five wins from their six matches, while Linkoping come into this knockout match after losing three consecutive matches and the last of which came against Seaside CC. Seaside CC look strong on paper and will look to once again beat Linkoping.

Also Read: ‘No Sympathy': Michael Holding Slams Jofra Archer For Violating The Bio-secure Protocols

SSD vs LKP Dream 11 prediction: SSD vs LKP Dream11 team

SSD vs LKP Dream 11 prediction: SSD vs LKP Dream11 team: SSD

Ammar Zafar, Umair Chaudary, Harinder Koranga, Arfan Arif, Rubal Pathak, Shivakumar Gangannavar, Mokhtar Ghulami, Shreyas Murthy, Zawwar Hussain, Zahoor Sabir, Imam Shaik, Ashiq Hussain, Aditya Arora, Ibrahim Khan, Usman Sarwar and Babar Farooq

Also Read: Michael Atherton Says Jofra Archer's Absence Will Put England At A Disadvatage In 2nd Test

SSD vs LKP Dream 11 prediction: SSD vs LKP Dream11 team: LKP

Adeel Ashgar, Bhushan Patil, Aamir Mushtaq, Saad Khan, Ankit Naik, Adeel Shah, Kishore Srinivas, Muhammad Moeez, Puneeth Ballakuraya, Muhammad Musab, Muhammad Arshad, Muhammad Atif, Rana Naveed, Imran Khan and Sibbir Siddique

Also Read: Pakistan Players Eating On Their Floors In England Hotel Trigger Funniest Reactions; Check

SSD vs LKP Dream11 top picks

Here's our SSD vs LKP Dream11 top picks for the SSD vs LKP Dream11 game -

H Koranga, A Naik, Z Hussain

SSD vs LKP Dream11 prediction: SSD vs LKP playing XI

SSD vs LKP Dream11 prediction: SSD vs LKP playing XI: SSD

A Zafar, Z Sabir, H Koranga, A Arora, A Hussain, I Khan, M Ghulami, S Murthy, S Gangannavar, U Sarwar and Z Hussain

SSD vs LKP Dream11 prediction: SSD vs LKP playing XI: LKP

A Naik, M Arshad, S Khan, A Shah, A Ashgar, B Patil, P Ballakuraya, A Mushtaq, I Khan, M Musab and M Moeez

SSD vs LKP Dream11 team

SSD vs LKP Dream11 prediction

As per our SSD vs LKP Dream11 prediction, SSD will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The SSD vs LKP Dream11 prediction, SSD vs LKP Dream11 top picks and SSD vs LKP Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The SSD vs LKP Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(IMAGE: EUROPEAN CRICKET / INSTAGRAM)