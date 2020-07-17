SSD Vs LKP Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Gothenburg Live Game Info

Quick links:
Seaside CC will clash against Linkoping CC in the first knockout match of the ECS T10 Gothenburg tournament. The match will be played on Friday, July 17 at the Kviberg in Gothenburg at 1:30 PM IST. Here is a look at our SSD vs LKP Dream11 prediction, SSD vs LKP Dream11 team and SSD vs LKP Dream11 top picks.
Also Read Sibley, Stokes Restore Calm For England On Day 1 Of 2nd Test
Seaside CC has had a great tournament registering five wins from their six matches, while Linkoping come into this knockout match after losing three consecutive matches and the last of which came against Seaside CC. Seaside CC look strong on paper and will look to once again beat Linkoping.
Also Read: ‘No Sympathy': Michael Holding Slams Jofra Archer For Violating The Bio-secure Protocols
Ammar Zafar, Umair Chaudary, Harinder Koranga, Arfan Arif, Rubal Pathak, Shivakumar Gangannavar, Mokhtar Ghulami, Shreyas Murthy, Zawwar Hussain, Zahoor Sabir, Imam Shaik, Ashiq Hussain, Aditya Arora, Ibrahim Khan, Usman Sarwar and Babar Farooq
Also Read: Michael Atherton Says Jofra Archer's Absence Will Put England At A Disadvatage In 2nd Test
Adeel Ashgar, Bhushan Patil, Aamir Mushtaq, Saad Khan, Ankit Naik, Adeel Shah, Kishore Srinivas, Muhammad Moeez, Puneeth Ballakuraya, Muhammad Musab, Muhammad Arshad, Muhammad Atif, Rana Naveed, Imran Khan and Sibbir Siddique
Also Read: Pakistan Players Eating On Their Floors In England Hotel Trigger Funniest Reactions; Check
Here's our SSD vs LKP Dream11 top picks for the SSD vs LKP Dream11 game -
H Koranga, A Naik, Z Hussain
A Zafar, Z Sabir, H Koranga, A Arora, A Hussain, I Khan, M Ghulami, S Murthy, S Gangannavar, U Sarwar and Z Hussain
A Naik, M Arshad, S Khan, A Shah, A Ashgar, B Patil, P Ballakuraya, A Mushtaq, I Khan, M Musab and M Moeez
As per our SSD vs LKP Dream11 prediction, SSD will be favourites to win the match.