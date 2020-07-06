SSK Vs SICC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Stockholm Live

Stockholm Super Kings will face Stockholm International CC in the third match of the ECS T10 Stockholm, Botkyrka tournament. The match will be played on Monday, July 6 at Karsby Cricket Center in Stockholm at 5:30 PM IST. Here is a look at our SSK vs SICC Dream11 prediction, SSK vs SICC Dream11 team and SSK vs SICC Dream11 top picks.

SSK vs SICC Dream11 prediction: About ECS T10 Stockholm

The ECS T10 Stockholm, Botkyrka will feature 10 teams fighting for glory. These 10 teams are divided into two groups of five and a total of 20 matches will be played in the league stage.

SSK vs SICC Dream11 prediction: Squads for the SSK vs SICC Dream11 top picks

SSK vs SICC Dream11 prediction: SSK squad

Sembian Sundarapandian, Rahul Gowthaman, Bhargav Mahesh, Shyam Balasubramanian, Venkat Natarajan, Carey Samuel, Ganesh Prashanth, Praveen Marani, Anbarasan Thamizharasan, Pradeep Rao, Bala Moni.

SSK vs SICC Dream11 prediction: SICC squad

Sarmad Imtiaz, Yaseen Saleemi, Usman Rafique, Adnan Nazir, Azeem Akhtar, Naveed Anjum, Hassan Mahmood, Imran Syed, Saad Asad, Abrar Ahmad, Usman Afzal.

SSK vs SICC Dream11 top picks

A Thamizharasan

R Gowthaman

U Afzal

SSK vs SICC Dream11 prediction: Predicted playing XI for SSK vs SICC Dream11 team

SSK vs SICC Dream11 prediction: Predicted playing XI for SSK vs SICC Dream11 team: SSK

S Sundarpandian, R Gowthaman, B Mahesh, B Moni, S Balasubramaniam, A Thamizharasan, P Rao, K Kandasamy, G Prashanth, V Natarajan and P Marani

SSK vs SICC Dream11 prediction: Predicted playing XI for SSK vs SICC Dream11 team: SICC

S Imtiaz, U Rafique, A Nazir, Y Saleemi, U Afzal, N Anjum, S Asad, A Ahmad, Z Malik, F Hameed and B Muhammad

SSK vs SICC Dream11 team

SSK vs SICC Dream11 prediction

As per our SSK vs SICC Dream11 prediction; SSK are favourites to win this match.

Note: The SSK vs SICC Dream11 prediction, SSK vs SICC Dream11 top picks and SSK vs SICC Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The SSK vs SICC Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

