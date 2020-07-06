SSK Vs SICC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Stockholm Live

Quick links:
Stockholm Super Kings will face Stockholm International CC in the third match of the ECS T10 Stockholm, Botkyrka tournament. The match will be played on Monday, July 6 at Karsby Cricket Center in Stockholm at 5:30 PM IST. Here is a look at our SSK vs SICC Dream11 prediction, SSK vs SICC Dream11 team and SSK vs SICC Dream11 top picks.
Also Read: NAC Vs STT Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Stockholm Live Game Info
The ECS T10 Stockholm, Botkyrka will feature 10 teams fighting for glory. These 10 teams are divided into two groups of five and a total of 20 matches will be played in the league stage.
Sembian Sundarapandian, Rahul Gowthaman, Bhargav Mahesh, Shyam Balasubramanian, Venkat Natarajan, Carey Samuel, Ganesh Prashanth, Praveen Marani, Anbarasan Thamizharasan, Pradeep Rao, Bala Moni.
Also Read: ECS T10 Stockholm NAC Vs STT Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview
Sarmad Imtiaz, Yaseen Saleemi, Usman Rafique, Adnan Nazir, Azeem Akhtar, Naveed Anjum, Hassan Mahmood, Imran Syed, Saad Asad, Abrar Ahmad, Usman Afzal.
Also Read: SCC Vs NAC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Stockholm League Live Game Info
Also Read: FPC Vs GHC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Finnish Premier League Live Game Info
S Sundarpandian, R Gowthaman, B Mahesh, B Moni, S Balasubramaniam, A Thamizharasan, P Rao, K Kandasamy, G Prashanth, V Natarajan and P Marani
S Imtiaz, U Rafique, A Nazir, Y Saleemi, U Afzal, N Anjum, S Asad, A Ahmad, Z Malik, F Hameed and B Muhammad
As per our SSK vs SICC Dream11 prediction; SSK are favourites to win this match.