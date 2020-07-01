St Lucia T10 Blast BLS Vs LBR Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report

Babonneau Leatherbacks (BLS) will take on Laborie Bay Royals (LBR) in the league match of the St Lucia T10 Blast on Wednesday, July 1 (July 2 IST). The BLS vs LBR live match will be played at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in St Lucia. Here are the BLS vs LBR live streaming details, BLS vs LBR live telecast in India details, BLS vs LBR live match details and where to catch the BLS vs LBR live scores.

BLS vs LBR live streaming: BLS vs LBR weather and pitch report

As per AccuWeather, the weather conditions are expected to be cloudy during the BLS vs LBR live match and the pitch is expected to help the bowlers get decent bounce and movement. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and make the best use of the conditions.

BLS vs LBR live scores: BLS vs LBR live telecast in India and BLS vs LBR live streaming details

The BLS vs LBR live telecast in India will not be available to viewers, but fans can still enjoy the BLS vs LBR live streaming of the St Lucia T10 Blast by logging onto Dream11 Sport's FanCode App to watch each ball of the BLS vs LBR live match. The St Lucia T10 Blast BLS vs LBR live streaming will begin on Wednesday night, (Thursday morning for Indian viewers) at 12 AM IST.

St Lucia T10 Blast BLS vs LBR live scores: Squad updates

St Lucia T10 Blast BLS vs LBR live scores squad updates: BLS

Quaine Henry, Caleb Thomas, Kissinger Anthony, Altenor Linus, Isiah Wilfred, Tristan Pierre, Zayee Antoine, Alex Joseph, Steven Abraham, Eugene Devon, Nehemiah Wilfred, Jevon Charles, Graig Elizee, Alvin Lafeuille, S Joseph

St Lucia T10 Blast BLS vs LBR live scores squad updates: LBR

Awene Edward, Nick Andrew, Shervin George, Daran Jn. Pierre, Murlan Sammy, Rick Moses, Ulric George, Denlee Anthony, Kamanie Laure, Michael Francois, Tracy Peter, Tyran Theordore, Zephaniah Edwin

St Lucia T10 Blast BLS vs LBR probable playing XI

St Lucia T10 Blast BLS vs LBR live match probable playing XI: BLS

Quaine Henry (WK), Alvin Lafeuille, Tristan Pierre, Caleb Thomas, Kissinger Anthony, Shervon Joseph, Steven Abraham, Alex Joseph, Zayee Antoine, Nyeem Rosemond, Jevaughn Charles

St Lucia T10 Blast BLS vs LBR live match probable playing XI: LBR

Denlee Anthony (WK),Kamanie Laure, Awene Edward, Rick Moses, Ulric George, Zephaniah Edwin, Daran Jn-Pierre, Nick Andrew, Shervin George, Michael Francois, Murlan Sammy

(Cover Image: St Lucia Stars Twitter)