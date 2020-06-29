St Lucia T10 Blast BLS Vs VFNR Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report

Babonneau Leatherbacks will face Vieux Fort North Raiders in the upcoming clash of the St Lucia T10 Blast 2020. Babonneau Leatherbacks are currently on the last spot of the league's points table with two losses in two games. Vieux Fort North Raiders are on the seventh spot of the points table with two points to their name so far. St Lucia T10 Blast commenced on June 23 and will go on till July 7, 2020. Gros Islet, Babonneau, Central and South Castries, Mabouya Valley, Mon Repos, City Blasters, Vieux Fort, Choiseul and Soufriere are the 10 teams participating in the tournament.

BLS vs VFNR live telecast in India: BLS vs VFNR live streaming, St Lucia T10 Blast live

The BLS vs VFNR live match will not be available to viewers in India However, the BLS vs VFNR live streaming will be available on Dream11’s FanCode app. Here are the other BLS vs VFNR live streaming details, BLS vs VFNR live scores, BLS vs VFNR live match details and St Lucia T10 Blast schedule.

St Lucia T10 Blast: BLS vs VFNR live streaming

BLS vs VFNR live streaming venue: Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St Lucia BLS vs VFNR live streaming date: Monday, June 29 (Tuesday, IST) BLS vs VFNR live streaming time: 12 AM IST

St Lucia T10 Blast

BLS vs VFNR live scores: Pitch and weather report

The pitch is expected to become a bit slower in the BLS vs VFNR clash. The pitch is likely to offer something for the spinners. An average first innings score of 80+ is set to be defendable on this pitch.

St Lucia T10 Blast

BLS vs VFNR live scores: Squads for the BLS vs VFNR live match

St Lucia T10 Blast: Babonneau Leatherbacks (BLS)

Quaine Henry, Alvin Lafeuille, Tristan Pierre, Caleb Thomas, Kissinger Anthony, Shervon Joseph, Steven Abraham, Alex Joseph, Zayee Antoine, Nyeem Rosemond, Jevaughn Charles, Nehemiah Wilfred, Graig Elisee

St Lucia T10 Blast: Vieux Fort North Raiders (VFNR)

Junior Peter, Al Prince, Chrislon Fanis, David Naitram, Jevin Isidore, Curtly Johnny, Ernell Sextius, Garvey Mitchel, Jermain Harding, Atanus Alberson, Ricky Hippolyte, Shem Paul, Travis Gifford

BLS vs VFNR live scores: Predicted playing XI

Babonneau Leatherbacks : Quaine Henry (WK), Alvin Lafeuille, Tristan Pierre, Caleb Thomas, Kissinger Anthony, Shervon Joseph, Steven Abraham, Alex Joseph, Zayee Antoine, Nyeem Rosemond, Jevaughn Charles

: Quaine Henry (WK), Alvin Lafeuille, Tristan Pierre, Caleb Thomas, Kissinger Anthony, Shervon Joseph, Steven Abraham, Alex Joseph, Zayee Antoine, Nyeem Rosemond, Jevaughn Charles Vieux Fort North Raiders: Junior Peter (WK), Al Prince, Chrislon Fanis, David Naitram, Jevin Isidore, Curtly Johnny, Ernell Sextius, Garvey Mitchel, Jermain Harding, Atanus Alberson, Ricky Hippolyte

(Cover image source: ICC.com)