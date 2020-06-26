St Lucia T10 Blast CCMH Vs GICB Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report

Central Castries will face Gros Islet Cannon Blasters in the upcoming clash of the Lucia T10 Blast 2020. Both teams are equally matched in the tournament so far and have assembled a strong squad. Central Castries Mindhood are currently on the third spot of the points table with a win in their only game played in the season. Gros Islet Cannon Blasters are on the top spot of the points table.

St Lucia T10 Blast commenced on June 23 and will go on till July 7, 2020. Gros Islet, Babonneau, Central and South Castries, Mabouya Valley, Mon Repos, City Blasters, Vieux Fort, Choiseul and Soufriere are the 10 teams participating in the tournament.

Also Read | Shikhar Dhawan Posts Comical Video With Son On Disagreeing With Each Other: Watch

CCMH vs GICB live telecast in India: CCMH vs GICB live streaming, St Lucia T10 Blast live

The CCMH vs GICB live match will not be available to viewers in India However, the CCMH vs GICB live streaming will be available on Dream11’s FanCode app. Here are the other CCMH vs GICB live streaming details, CCMH vs GICB live scores, CCMH vs GICB live match details and St Lucia T10 Blast schedule.

Also Read | Harbhajan Singh Joins Cricketers Who Want BCCI To Allow Indians In Foreign T20 Leagues

St Lucia T10 Blast: CCMH vs GICB live streaming

CCMH vs GICB live streaming venue: Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St. Lucia CCMH vs GICB live streaming date: Friday, June 26 CCMH vs GICB live streaming time: 10 PM IST

Also Read | David Warner Dances To Prabhudeva's Song After Wife Candice Teaches Him: Watch

St Lucia T10 Blast

CCMH vs GICB live scores: Pitch and weather report

The pitch is expected to become a bit slower in the second match of the day. Spinners can expect the ball to turn. An average first innings score of 80+ is likely to be defendable on this pitch.

St Lucia T10 Blast

CCMH vs GICB live scores: Squads for the CCMH vs GICB live match

St Lucia T10 Blast: Central Castries (CCMH)

Stephen Naitram, Gaspard Prospere, Keddy Lesporis, Ackeem Auguste, Alleyn Prospere, Johnnel Eugene, Keygan Arnold, Alvin Prospere, Jamaal James, Tyler Sookwa, Jaden Elibox, Dillan John, Jemmi Mauricette, Sanjay Hayle, Rahym Joseph

St Lucia T10 Blast: Gros Islet Cannon Blasters (GICB)

Garvin Serieux, Dane Edward, Jard Goodman, Kimani Melius, Lee Solomon, Vernillius Gabriel, Dornan Edward, Tarryck Gabriel, Tyrel Chicot, Dalton Polius, Kymani Sexius, Larry Edwards, Simeon Gerson

Also Read | Virat Kohli Stuns Fans In Latest Workout Video With LQDCell Hydra: Watch

CCMH vs GICB live scores: Predicted playing XI

Central Castries : Stephen Naitram (WK), Keddy Lesporis, Tyler Sookwa, Jemmi Mauricette, Ackeem Auguste, Jamaal James, Rahym Joseph, Dillan John, Sanjay Hayle, Keygan Arnold, Jaden Elibox

: Stephen Naitram (WK), Keddy Lesporis, Tyler Sookwa, Jemmi Mauricette, Ackeem Auguste, Jamaal James, Rahym Joseph, Dillan John, Sanjay Hayle, Keygan Arnold, Jaden Elibox Gros Islet Cannon Blasters: Garvin Serieux (WK), Kimani Melius, Dane Edward, Simeon Gerson, Kymani Sexius, Larry Edwards, Jard Goodman, Tarryck Gabriel, Dalton Polius, Tyrel Chicot, Lee Solomon

(Cover image source: ICC.com)