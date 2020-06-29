St Lucia T10 Blast CCP Vs MRS Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report

Choiseul Clay Pots will face Mon Repos Stars in the upcoming clash of the St Lucia T10 Blast 2020. Both the teams are equally matched in the tournament so far and have assembled strong squads to compete for glory. Choiseul Clay Pots are currently on the second spot of the points table with a solitary win in the two games played in the season so far. Mon Repos Stars are on the third spot of the points table with a similar record.

St Lucia T10 Blast commenced on June 23 and will go on till July 7, 2020. Gros Islet, Babonneau, Central and South Castries, Mabouya Valley, Mon Repos, City Blasters, Vieux Fort, Choiseul and Soufriere are the 10 teams participating in the tournament.

Also Read | Shikhar Dhawan Posts Comical Video With Son On Disagreeing With Each Other: Watch

CCP vs MRS live telecast in India: CCP vs MRS live streaming, St Lucia T10 Blast live

The CCP vs MRS live match will not be available to viewers in India However, the CCP vs MRS live streaming will be available on Dream11’s FanCode app. Here are the other CCP vs MRS live streaming details, CCP vs MRS live scores, CCP vs MRS live match details and St Lucia T10 Blast schedule.

Also Read | Harbhajan Singh Joins Cricketers Who Want BCCI To Allow Indians In Foreign T20 Leagues

St Lucia T10 Blast: CCP vs MRS live streaming

CCP vs MRS live streaming venue: Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St. Lucia CCP vs MRS live streaming date: Monday, June 29 CCP vs MRS live streaming time: 10 PM IST

Also Read | David Warner Dances To Prabhudeva's Song After Wife Candice Teaches Him: Watch

St Lucia T10 Blast

CCP vs MRS live scores: Pitch and weather report

The pitch is expected to become a bit slower in the CCP vs MRS clash. Spinners are likely to be aided by the pitch. An average first innings score of 80+ is likely to be defendable on this pitch.

St Lucia T10 Blast

CCP vs MRS live scores: Squads for the CCP vs MRS live match

St Lucia T10 Blast: Choiseul Clay Pots (CCP)

Jason Simon, Junior Henry, Valange St.Ange, Audy Alexander, Vince Smith, Quincy St.Rose, Stephan Theophan, Nick Joseph, Canice Richardson, Sky Laffeuille, Alvinaus Simon, Clem St.Rose, Bronte Bess

St Lucia T10 Blast: Mon Repos Stars (MRS)

Sabinus Emmanuel, Evanus Emmanuel, Mervin Wells, Keon Gaston, Craig Emmanuel, Sadrack Descartes, Shervin Charles, Rohan Lesmond, Hazel Charlery, Garey Mathurin, Kendal Samuel, Jamal Lesmond, Dichege Henry, Christian Charlery, Kevin Augustin

Also Read | Virat Kohli Stuns Fans In Latest Workout Video With LQDCell Hydra: Watch

CCP vs MRS live scores: Predicted playing XI

Choiseul Clay Pots : Jason Simon (WK), Audy Alexander, Vince Smith, Valange St.Ange, Quincy St.Rose, Nick Joseph, Canice Richardson, Stephan Theophan, Alvinaus Simon, Clem St.Rose, Bronte Bess

Mon Repos Stars: Sabinus Emmanuel (Wk), Evanus Emmanuel, Mervin Wells, Keon Gaston, Craig Emmanuel, Sadrack Descartes, Shervin Charles, Rohan Lesmond, Hazel Charlery, Garey Mathurin, Kendal Samuel

(Cover image source: ICC.com)