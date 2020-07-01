St Lucia T10 Blast CCP Vs SCL Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report

Choiseul Clay Pots will face South Castries Lions in the upcoming clash of the St Lucia T10 Blast 2020. Choiseul Clay Pots are currently on the fifth spot of the league's points table with two wins in three games. South Castries Lions are on the third spot in the table with four points to their name so far. St Lucia T10 Blast commenced on June 23 and will go on till July 7, 2020. Gros Islet, Babonneau, Central and South Castries, Mabouya Valley, Mon Repos, City Blasters, Vieux Fort, Choiseul and Soufriere are the 10 teams participating in the tournament.

Also Read: ECS T10 St Gallen SGCC Vs WICC Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

CCP vs SCL live telecast in India: CCP vs SCL live streaming, St Lucia T10 Blast live

The CCP vs SCL live match will not be available to viewers in India However, the CCP vs SCL live streaming will be available on Dream11’s FanCode app. Here are the other CCP vs SCL live streaming details, CCP vs SCL live scores, CCP vs SCL live match details and St Lucia T10 Blast schedule.

Also Read: ECS T10 St Gallen POCC Vs SGCC Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report

St Lucia T10 Blast: CCP vs SCL live streaming

CCP vs SCL live streaming venue: Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St Lucia

CCP vs SCL live streaming date: Wednesday, July 1

CCP vs SCL live streaming time: 10 PM IST

Also read: POCC Vs SGCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 St Gallen 2020 Live

St Lucia T10 Blast

CCP vs SCL live scores: Pitch and weather report

The pitch is expected to become a bit slower in the CCP vs SCL clash. The pitch is likely to offer something for the spinners. An average first innings score of 80+ is set to be defendable on this pitch.

St Lucia T10 Blast

CCP vs SCL live scores: Squads for the CCP vs SCL live match

St Lucia T10 Blast: Choiseul Clay Pots (CCP)

Jason Simon, Junior Henry, Valange St.Ange, Audy Alexander, Vince Smith, Quincy St.Rose, Stephan Theophan, Nick Joseph, Canice Richardson, Sky Laffeuille, Alvinaus Simon, Clem St.Rose, Bronte Bess

St Lucia T10 Blast: South Castries Lions (SCL)

Noelle Leo, Daren Sammy, Johnson Charles, Collinus Callendar, Alex Antoine, Tarrick Edward, Tonius Simon, Aaron Joseph, Daniel Baptiste, Kemrol Charles, Kester Charlermagne, Xavier Gabriel, Malcolm Monrose

Also Read: ECS T10 St Gallen OLCC Vs POCC Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

CCP vs SCL live scores: Predicted playing XI

Choiseul Clay Pots : Jason Simon (WK),Junior Henry, Valange St.Ange, Audy Alexander, Vince Smith, Quincy St.Rose, Stephan Theophan, Nick Joseph, Canice Richardson, Sky Laffeuille, Alvinaus Simon

: Jason Simon (WK),Junior Henry, Valange St.Ange, Audy Alexander, Vince Smith, Quincy St.Rose, Stephan Theophan, Nick Joseph, Canice Richardson, Sky Laffeuille, Alvinaus Simon South Castries Lions: Noelle Leo (WK), Daren Sammy, Johnson Charles, Collinus Callendar, Alex Antoine, Tarrick Edward, Tonius Simon, Aaron Joseph, Daniel Baptiste, Kemrol Charles, Kester Charlermagne

(Cover image source: ICC.com)