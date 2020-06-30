St Lucia T10 Blast GICB Vs LBR Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report

Gros Islet Canon Blasters (GICB) play Laborie Bay Royals (LBR) in the St Lucia T10 Blast on Tuesday, June 30, 2020. The match will be played at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in St Lucia. Here are the details regarding where to catch the GICB vs LBR live scores, GICB vs LBR live streaming, GICB vs LBR live match, GICB vs LBR live telecast in India and other details of the St Lucia T10 Blast.

St Lucia T10 Blast

GICB vs LBR live match; GICB vs LBR live scores

Schedule for St. Lucia T10 Blast



-After that even SL T10 league league starts from 25th June.



All this gonna continue till 7th July when the International fixture of English Test Series starts.



-Now even Pak coming to England for Test & t20's#T10blast https://t.co/YVgIJgjmmH pic.twitter.com/apgXWKUcX9 — The Indian Trader (@TheIndianpunter) June 20, 2020

The GICB vs LBR live telecast in India will not be available to viewers. However, the GICB vs LBR live streaming will be available on Dream11’s FanCode app. Here are the other GICB vs LBR live streaming details, GICB vs LBR live scores, GICB vs LBR live match details and St Lucia T10 updates.

St Lucia T10 Blast schedule

Venue: Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St Lucia

GICB vs LBR live streaming date: Tuesday, June 30, 2020

GICB vs LBR live streaming time: 10 PM IST

St Lucia T10 Blast GICB vs LBR live scores: Pitch and weather report

The pitch at St Lucia will be on the slower side in terms of scoring runs. According to AccuWeather, the weather is expected to be partly cloudy on Tuesday. The forecast also suggests slight showers during the day which could be a concern to the scheduled St Lucia T10 Blast fixtures on the day.

St Lucia T10 Blast

GICB vs LBR live scores: Squads for the GICB vs LBR live match

St Lucia T10 Blast - Gros Islet Cannon Blasters (GICB) squad: Garvin Serieux, Dane Edward, Jard Goodman, Kimani Melius, Lee Solomon, Vernillius Gabriel, Dornan Edward, Tarryck Gabriel, Tyrel Chicot, Dalton Polius, Kymani Sexius, Larry Edwards, Simeon Gerson.

St Lucia T10 Blast - Laborie Bay Royals (LBR) squad: Denlee Anthony , Kamanie Laure , Awene Edward , Rick Moses , Ulric George , Zephaniah Edwin , Daran Jn-Pierre, Nick Andrew, Shervin George, Michael Francois , Murlan Sammy , Tracy Peter , Tyran Theordore.

Image courtesy: ICC Twitter