St Lucia T10 Blast BLS Vs GICB Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

The Gros Islet Cannon Blasters (GICB) will face off against the Babboneau Leatherbacks (BLS) in the St Lucia T10 Blast on Saturday (Sunday, 12 AM IST). The BLS vs GICB live match will be the 9th match of the St Lucia T10 Blast. Here are the BLS vs GICB live streaming details, BLS vs GICB live scores, BLS vs GICB live telecast in India and other match details.

BLS vs GICB live scores: St Lucia T10 Blast preview

The match against Gros Islet Cannon Blasters will be the Babboneau Leatherbacks' second in the St Lucia T10 Blast, having suffered a comprehensive 50-run defeat against Central Castries Mindhood. The Cannon Blasters, on the other hand, have played twice so far and won both by huge margins, making them favourites coming into this fixture. The Cannon Blasters defeated the Vieux Fort North Raiders and the Central Castries Mindhood by 63 and 32 runs respectively.

BLS vs GICB live scores: BLS vs GICB live match squads for St Lucia T10 Blast

BLS vs GICB live streaming: Babboneau Leatherbacks Squad for St Lucia T10 Blast

Altenor Linus, Abraham Steven, Charles Jevon, Thomas Caleb, Anthony Kissinger, Pierre Tristan, Antoine Zayee, Joseph Alex, Henry Quaine, Eugene Devon, Wilfred Nehemiah, Wilfred Isiah and Elizee Graig.

BLS vs GICB live streaming Gros Islet Cannon Blasters Squad for St Lucia T10 Blast

Dalton Polius, Garvin Serieux, Tarryck Gabriel, Tyrel Chicot, Dane Edward, Lee Solomon, Vernillius Gabriel, Dornan Edward, Jard Goodman, Larry Edwards, Kimani Melius, Kymani Sexius and Simeon Gerson.

BLS vs GICB live scores: BLS vs GICB live match pitch and weather report

The pitch at the Gros Islet Stadium, St Lucia is likely to favour the batsmen during the course of the St Lucia T10 Blast. While the BLS vs GICB live match is the third contest of the day, the surface is likely to slow down further hurting the batsman's chances. The pitch at Gros Islet is on the slower side, but with short boundaries and fast outfields, batsmen could make merry by unleashing their strokes. According to Accuweather, it is likely to be sunny and windy during the course of the match despite the threat of rainfall earlier in the day.

BLS vs GICB Live Scores: BLS vs GICB live streaming details

While the BLS vs GICB live telecast in India will not be available, fans can still enjoy the BLS vs GICB live streaming of the St Lucia T10 Blast by logging onto the FanCode App to watch the ball by ball telecast of the BLS vs GICB live match. The BLS vs GICB live streaming will begin at 12:00 AM IST on Sunday. For the St Lucia T10 Blast and BLS vs GICB live scores, fans can visit official social media handles of the teams.

(Image Credit: Windies Cricket Twitter)