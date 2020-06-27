St Lucia T10 Blast CCP Vs MAC Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

The Choiseul Clay Pots (CCP) will face off against the Mabouya Constrictors (MAC) in the St Lucia T10 Blast on Saturday. The CCP vs MAC live match will be the ninth match of the St Lucia T10 Blast. Here are the CCP vs MAC live streaming details, CCP vs MAC live scores, CCP vs MAC live telecast in India and other match details.

CCP vs MAC live scores: St Lucia T10 Blast preview

The match against Mabouya Constrictors will be the Choiseul Clay Pots' second in the St Lucia T10 Blast, having brushed aside Soufriere Sulphir comprehensively by 8 wickets. The Constrictors, on the other hand, have played twice so far and suffered defeat in their opening game against Mon Repos Stars by a massive 56-run margin. However, the MAC bounced back in style, clinching victory against the Soufriere Sulphir by five wickets. The Constrictors will look to build on their performance from their last game, while the Clay Pots would look to continue their unbeaten start to the tournament.

CCP vs MAC live scores: CCP vs MAC live match squads for St Lucia T10 Blast

CCP vs MAC live streaming: Choiseul Clay Pots Squad for St Lucia T10 Blast

Audy Alexander, Clem St. Rose, Jason Simon, Vince Smith, Canice Richardson, Valange St. Ange, Quincy St. Rose, Nick Joseph, Stephan Theophan, Alvinaus Simon, Bronte Bess, Junior Henry and Sky Laffeuille.

CCP vs MAC live streaming: Mabouya Constrictors Squad for St Lucia T10 Blast

Christian Ange, Dale Smith, Denzel James, Chard Polius, Nean Deterville, Rick Smith, Randal Rithal, Murgaran Shoulette, Maius Stanislaus, Shem Severin, Zachary Edmund, Lennice Modeste and Orey Changoo.

CCP vs MAC live scores: CCP vs MAC live match pitch and weather report

The pitch at the Gros Islet Stadium, St Lucia is likely to favour the batsmen during the course of the St Lucia T10 Blast. While the CCP vs MAC live match is the second contest of the day, the surface is likely to play the same considering the considerable gap between the first and second fixtures. The pitch at Gros Islet is on the slower side, but with short boundaries and fast outfields, batsmen could make merry by unleashing their strokes. According to Accuweather, it is likely to be sunny and windy during the course of the match despite the threat of rainfall earlier in the day.

CCP vs MAC Live Scores: CCP vs MAC live streaming details

While the CCP vs MAC live telecast in India will not be available, fans can still enjoy the CCP vs MAC live streaming of the St Lucia T10 Blast by logging onto the FanCode App to watch the ball by ball telecast of the CCP vs MAC live match. The CCP vs MAC live streaming will begin at 10:00 PM (IST). For the St Lucia T10 Blast and CCP vs MAC live scores, fans can visit official social media handles of the teams.

