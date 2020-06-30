St Lucia T10 Blast SSCS Vs MRS Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

Match 16 of the St Lucia T10 Blast is set to take place between Soufriere Sulphur City Stars (SSCS) and Mon Repos Stars (MRS) on Monday, June 30 2020. The SSCS vs MRS live match will be played at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground, Gros Islet, St Lucia. Viewers looking to watch the SSCS vs MRS live match can watch the same from 12:00 AM IST (July 1).

About St Lucia T10 Blast

The St Lucia T10 Blast began on June 23, 2020, and will go on till July 7, 2020. Gros Islet, Babonneau, Central and South Castries, Mabouya Valley, Mon Repos, City Blasters, Vieux Fort, Choiseul and Soufriere are the 10 teams participating in the tournament. Here are the SSCS vs MRS live streaming details, SSCS vs MRS live telecast in India details, SSCS vs MRS live match details and where to catch the SSCS vs MRS live scores.

SSCS vs MRS live streaming: St Lucia T10 Blast preview

Both the teams facing each other in the match currently find themselves at the opposite ends of the table. The Mon Repos Stars have played 3 games, winning 2. Their form has placed them second in the table. On the other hand, the Soufriere Sulphur City Stars haven’t managed to win a game, despite playing two games in the St Lucia T10 Blast. During the SSCS vs MRS match, SSCS would be looking to get their first win of the season.

SSCS vs MRS live scores: SSCS vs MRS St Lucia T10 Blast match weather and pitch report

The SSCS vs MRS live match of the St Lucia T10 Blast is expected to be played in overcast conditions. There is a 43% chance of rain during the match, according to Accuweather. As far as the pitch is concerned, the pitch being used for the SSCS vs MRS live match is expected to favour the batsmen initially, with bowlers getting some purchase off the wicket later on.

SSCS vs MRS live scores: Where to watch SSCS vs MRS live streaming and SSCS vs MRS live telecast in India?

The SSCS vs MRS live match will not be available to viewers in India. However, the SSCS vs MRS live streaming will be available on Dream11’s FanCode app. Fans of the St Lucia T10 Blast can follow the SSCS vs MRS live scores there.

SSCS vs MRS live streaming: SSCS vs MRS live scores and squad for the SSCS vs MRS live match in St. Lucia T10 Blast

SSCS vs MRS live scores: SSCS St Lucia T10 Blast squad

Julian Sylvester, Tennacy Hippoltye, Xytus Emmanuel, Ashley Hippoltye, Shani Mesmain, Kevin Gassie, Dalius Monrose, Denver Didier, Quint Mesmain, Wayne Prospere, Sanjay Pamphile, Bradely Tisson, Kervell Prospere

SSCS vs MRS live scores: MRS St Lucia T10 Blast squad

Sabinus Emmanuel, Craig Emmanuel, Keon Gaston, Shervin Charles, Sadrack Descartes, Hazel Charlery, Mervin Wells, Rohan Lesmond, Kendal Samuel, Kevin Augustin, Jamal Lesmond, Christian Charlery, Dichege Henry

