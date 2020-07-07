St Lucia T10 Blast SCL Vs MRS Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report

South Castries Lions (SCL) will face Mon Repos Stars (MRS) in the upcoming clash of the St Lucia T10 Blast 2020. The SCL vs MRS live match will be played at the Daren Sammy International Stadium in St Lucia. Their 10-overs fixture is scheduled for Tuesday, July 7 (July 8, 12 AM IST). Babonneau Leatherbacks, Central Castries Mindoo Heritage, Choiseul Clay Pots, Laborie Bay Royals, Gros Islet Cannon Blasters, Mabouya Constrictors, Mon Repos Stars, Soufriere Sulphur City, South Castries and Vieux Fort North Raiders are the 10 teams participating in the St Lucia T10 Blast.

SCL vs MRS live telecast in India: SCL vs MRS live streaming, St Lucia T10 Blast live

The SCL vs MRS live match will not be available to viewers in India However, the SCL vs MRS live streaming will be available on Dream11’s FanCode app. Here are the other SCL vs MRS live streaming details, SCL vs MRS live scores, SCL vs MRS live match details and St Lucia T10 Blast schedule.

St Lucia T10 Blast: SCL vs MRS live streaming

SCL vs MRS live streaming venue: Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St Lucia SCL vs MRS live streaming date: Tuesday, July 7 (July 8 for Indian viewers) SCL vs MRS live telecast in India: 12 AM IST

St Lucia T10 Blast

SCL vs MRS live scores: Pitch and weather report

The pitch is expected to become a bit slower in the SCL vs MRS live match and is likely to offer something for the spinners. An average first innings score of 80+ is set to be defendable on this pitch.

St Lucia T10 Blast

SCL vs MRS live scores: Squads for the SCL vs MRS live match

St Lucia T10 Blast: SCL Squad

Daren Sammy, Johnson Charles, Alex Antoine, Kester Charlermagne, Malcolm Monrose, Kemron Charles, Noelle Leo, Daniel Baptiste, Collinus Callendar, Tonius Simon, Tarrick Edward, Xavier Gabriel, Aaron Joseph.

St Lucia T10 Blast: MRS Squad

Christian Charlery, Sabinus Emmanuel, Craig Emmanuel, Dichege Henry, Keon Gaston, Mervin Wells, Shervin Charles, Sadrack Descartes, Hazel Charlery, Rohan Lesmond, Kendal Samuel, Kevin Augustin, Jamal Lesmond, Garey Mathurin

SCL vs MRS live match (Predicted playing XI)

South Castries Lions : Noelle Leo (WK), Daren Sammy, Johnson Charles, Collinus Callendar, Alex Antoine, Tarrick Edward, Tonius Simon, Aaron Joseph, Daniel Baptiste, Kemrol Charles, Kester Charlermagne

: Noelle Leo (WK), Daren Sammy, Johnson Charles, Collinus Callendar, Alex Antoine, Tarrick Edward, Tonius Simon, Aaron Joseph, Daniel Baptiste, Kemrol Charles, Kester Charlermagne Mon Repos Stars: Sabinus Emmanuel (WK), Evanus Emmanuel, Mervin Wells, Keon Gaston, Craig Emmanuel, Sadrack Descartes, Shervin Charles, Rohan Lesmond, Hazel Charlery, Garey Mathurin, Kendal Samuel

