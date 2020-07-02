St Lucia T10 Blast SSCS Vs SCL Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report

Soufriere Sulphur squaring will face South Castries Lions in the upcoming clash in the St Lucia T10 Blast this week. Soufriere Sulphur are on the eighth spot of the points table with three defeats in three games they've played in the season so far. As for South Castries, they are on the third spot of the points table with four points to their name. They have played two games in the season so far and have won both of them.

Babonneau Leatherbacks, Central Castries Mindoo Heritage, Choiseul Clay Pots, Laborie Bay Royals, Gros Islet Cannon Blasters, Mabouya Constrictors, Mon Repos Stars, Soufriere Sulphur City, South Castries and Vieux Fort North Raiders are the 10 teams participating in St Lucia T10 Blast.

SSCS vs SCL live telecast in India: SSCS vs SCL live streaming, St Lucia T10 Blast live

The SSCS vs SCL live match will not be available to viewers in India However, the SSCS vs SCL live streaming will be available on Dream11’s FanCode app. Here are the other SSCS vs SCL live streaming details, SSCS vs SCL live scores, SSCS vs SCL live match details and St Lucia T10 Blast schedule.

St Lucia T10 Blast: SSCS vs SCL live streaming

SSCS vs SCL live streaming venue: Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St Lucia SSCS vs SCL live streaming date: Thursday, July 2 SSCS vs SCL live streaming time: 10 PM IST

St Lucia T10 Blast

SSCS vs SCL live scores: Pitch and weather report

The pitch is expected to become a bit slower in the SSCS vs SCL clash. The pitch is likely to offer something for the spinners. An average first innings score of 80+ is set to be defendable on this pitch.

St Lucia T10 Blast

SSCS vs SCL live scores: Squads for the SSCS vs SCL live match

St Lucia T10 Blast: Soufriere Sulphur (SSCS)

Julian Sylvester, Tenancy Hippoltye, Xytus Emmanuel, Ashley Hippoltye, Shani Mesmain, Kevin Gassie, Dalius Monrose, Quint Mesmain, Denver Didier, Zende Lionel, Wayne Prospere, Sanjay Pamphile, Bradley Tisson, Kervell Prospere

St Lucia T10 Blast: South Castries Lions (SCL)

Noelle Leo, Daren Sammy, Johnson Charles, Collinus Callendar, Alex Antoine, Tarrick Edward, Tonius Simon, Aaron Joseph, Daniel Baptiste, Kemrol Charles, Kester Charlemagne, Xavier Gabriel, Malcolm Monrose

SSCS vs SCL live scores: Predicted playing XI

Soufriere Sulphur : Julian Sylvester (WK), Tennacy Hippoltye, Xytus Emmanuel, Ashley Hippoltye, Shani Mesmain, Kevin Gassie , Dalius Monrose, Quint Mesmain, Denver Didier, Zende Lionel

South Castries Lions: Noelle Leo (WK), Daren Sammy, Johnson Charles, Collinus Callendar, Alex Antoine, Tarrick Edward, Tonius Simon, Aaron Joseph, Daniel Baptiste, Kemrol Charles, Kester Charlermagne

(Cover image source: ICC.com)