ST Vs MAK Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Shpageeza Cricket League Live

Speen Ghar Tigers (ST) are all set to face Mis Ainak Knights (MAK) in a league match in the Shpageeza Cricket League which will be played in Kabul International Cricket Stadium. The match is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, September 9 at 2:30 pm IST. Here is a look at our ST vs MAK match prediction, ST vs MAK Dream11 team and the probable ST vs MAK playing 11.

ST vs MAK live: ST vs MAK Dream11 prediction and preview

Both teams have got off to a winning start in the tournament. Speen Ghar Tigers began their campaign after a convincing win against Amo Sharks by 49 runs and will look to carry their good form into the match against MAK.

On the other hand, defending champions Mis Ainak Knights defeated Band-e Amir Dragons in their opening match, However, they hit a roadblock after suffering a loss in the previous match against Kabul Eagles. Going by the current points table, the Tigers occupy the top spot, while the Knights, after their loss in the previous match, have fallen to the 4th position. Both the teams look strong on paper which is likely to make this an evenly fought contest.

ST vs MAK Dream11 prediction: Squads for the ST vs MAK Dream11 team

ST vs MAK Dream11 prediction: Squads for the ST vs MAK Dream11 team: ST squad

Fazal Zazai, Karim Sadiq, Najibullah Zadran, Zahir Khan, Perwez Malikzai, Zahir Shehzad, Zahid Khan, Allah Noor, Wafiullah, Majeed Alam, Jalat Khan, Nasir Khan, Tamim Surkhorodi, Zamir Khan, Aftab Alam, Muslim Musa, Qais Ahmad, Bahir Shah, Shabir Noori, Waheedullah Shafaq, Zubaid Akbari, Rahmatullah Sahaq, Abdullah Adil.

ST vs MAK Dream11 prediction: Squads for the ST vs MAK Dream11 team: MAK squad

Abdullah Mazari, Abdul Baqi, Abdul Rahman, Abidullah Taniwal, Afsar Zazai, Bahar Shinwari, Bilal, Dawlat Zadran, Ghamai Zadran, Hanif Zardan, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Ibrahim, Jamshid Khan, Mohammadullah Hamkar, Mohammad Nabi, Mohammad Shahzad, Najeeb Tarakai, Noor Ahmad, Pakhtoon Sarfaraz, Sediqullah Pacha, Shahidullah, Shapoor Zadran.

ST vs MAK Dream11 prediction: ST vs MAK top picks

K Sadiq

Z Akbari

H Shahidi

ST vs MAK Dream11 team

ST vs MAK match prediction

As per our ST vs MAK match prediction, ST are the favourites to win the match.

Note: The ST vs MAK Dream11 prediction, ST vs MAK top picks and ST vs MAK Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The ST vs MAK match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image source: Afghanistan Cricket Board Twitter