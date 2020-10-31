Home
Schedule
Points Table
Results
Videos

ST W Vs BH W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Womens' Big Bash League 2020 Live

ST W vs BH W Dream11 prediction: Sydney Thunder Women (ST W) will go up against Brisbane Heat Women (BH W) in the upcoming match of Rebel WBBL on Sunday.

Written By Adil Khan
Last Updated:
ST W vs BH W dream11 prediction

Sydney Thunder Women (ST W) will go up against Brisbane Heat Women (BH W) in the upcoming match of Rebel WBBL on Sunday, November 1, 2020, at 4:50 am IST. The game will be played at the Sydney Showground Stadium in Sydney. Here's a look at our ST W vs BH W Dream11 prediction and ST W vs BH W Dream11 team.

ST W vs BH W Dream11 prediction: ST W vs BH W Dream11 preview

Both the teams are in a good space heading into this match as Sydney Thunder Women are currently ruling the Rebel WBBL points table, while Brisbane Heat Women are a close second. Sydney Thunder Women (4 points) have played three games so far in the tournament, of which two ended in NR (no-result), winning one against Adelaide Strikers Women.

Brisbane Heat Women (3 pts), on the other hand, have played only two matches in the tournament, winning one against Perth Scorchers Women (1 NR).

ST W vs BH W live: ST W vs BH W Dream11 prediction and schedule

  • Date: Sunday, November 1, 2020
  • Time: 4:50 am IST
  • Venue: Sydney Showground Stadium in Sydney, Australia

Also Read l Dream11 IPL 2020 Bangalore vs Hyderabad live stream, pitch report, Sharjah weather update

ST W vs BH W Dream11 prediction: ST W vs BH W Dream11 team, squad list

ST W vs BH W Dream11 prediction: Sydney Thunder Women squad

Rachel Trenaman, Tammy Beaumont, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Heather Knight, Rachael Haynes(c), Phoebe Litchfield, Hannah Darlington, Tahlia Wilson(w), Lauren Smith, Samantha Bates, Shabnim Ismail, Saskia Horley, Anika Learoyd, Kate Peterson

ST W vs BH W Dream11 prediction: Brisbane Heat Women squad

Maddy Green, Georgia Redmayne(w), Jess Jonassen(c), Grace Harris, Laura Harris, Amelia Kerr, Mikayla Hinkley, Delissa Kimmince, Georgia Prestwidge, Courtney Grace Sippel, Nicola Hancock, Nadine de Klerk, Charli Knott, Lilly Mills, Georgia Voll

Also Read l Dream11 IPL: David Warner set to break massive all-time record held by MS Dhoni

ST W vs BH W Dream11 prediction: ST W vs BH W Dream11 team, top picks

  • Sydney Thunder Women: Heather Knight, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Shabnim Ismail
  • Brisbane Heat Women: Maddy Green, Delissa Kimmince, Jess Jonassen

 

ST W vs BH W Dream11 prediction: ST W vs BH W Dream11 team

  • Wicketkeeper: Georgia Redmayne
  • Batsmen: Heather Knight, Rachael Haynes, Maddy Green, Laura Harris
  • All-Rounders: Jess Jonassen (VC), Grace Harris, Sammy-Jo Johnson (C)
  • Bowlers: Shabnim Ismail, Delissa Kimmince, Lauren Smith

Also Read l Dream11 IPL: Virat Kohli set to break massive all-time record held by Shane Watson

ST W vs BH W live: ST W vs BH W match prediction

Considering the recent run of form, our ST W vs BH W Dream11 prediction is that Sydney Thunder Women will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The ST W vs BH W match prediction and ST W vs BH W Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The ST W vs BH W Dream11 team and ST W vs BH W Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Also Read l TN XI vs WAR XI Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Andhra T20 League live

Image Source: Sydney Thunder/ Twitter

 

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.

 

First Published:
COMMENT

RELATED CONTENT

LIVE IPL 2020 LIVE updates: Jasprit Bumrah's tight final over restricts Delhi to 110/9

3 hours ago

Jofra Archer's 2013 tweet predicting Chris Gayle's wicket before century goes viral

14 mins ago

BCCI to assess Rohit Sharma's fitness on Sunday, likely to decide on Team India inclusion

27 mins ago

Dream11 IPL 2020 most sixes: Chris Gayle jumps to third spot despite playing just 6 games

3 hours ago

Women's Big Bash Sixers vs Stars live stream in India, pitch and weather report, preview

4 hours ago

Dream11 IPL 2020 Bangalore vs Hyderabad live stream, pitch report, Sharjah weather update

4 hours ago

Team Points Table

Pos Team Net RR Points
VIDEOS