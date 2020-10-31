ST W Vs BH W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Womens' Big Bash League 2020 Live

IPL players earning millions, WC blind cricketers in extreme poverty: Sukhram Manjhi
Sydney Thunder Women (ST W) will go up against Brisbane Heat Women (BH W) in the upcoming match of Rebel WBBL on Sunday, November 1, 2020, at 4:50 am IST. The game will be played at the Sydney Showground Stadium in Sydney. Here's a look at our ST W vs BH W Dream11 prediction and ST W vs BH W Dream11 team.
Both the teams are in a good space heading into this match as Sydney Thunder Women are currently ruling the Rebel WBBL points table, while Brisbane Heat Women are a close second. Sydney Thunder Women (4 points) have played three games so far in the tournament, of which two ended in NR (no-result), winning one against Adelaide Strikers Women.
Brisbane Heat Women (3 pts), on the other hand, have played only two matches in the tournament, winning one against Perth Scorchers Women (1 NR).
Rachel Trenaman, Tammy Beaumont, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Heather Knight, Rachael Haynes(c), Phoebe Litchfield, Hannah Darlington, Tahlia Wilson(w), Lauren Smith, Samantha Bates, Shabnim Ismail, Saskia Horley, Anika Learoyd, Kate Peterson
Maddy Green, Georgia Redmayne(w), Jess Jonassen(c), Grace Harris, Laura Harris, Amelia Kerr, Mikayla Hinkley, Delissa Kimmince, Georgia Prestwidge, Courtney Grace Sippel, Nicola Hancock, Nadine de Klerk, Charli Knott, Lilly Mills, Georgia Voll
Considering the recent run of form, our ST W vs BH W Dream11 prediction is that Sydney Thunder Women will come out on top in this contest.
