STA Vs HUR Dream11 BBL Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Melbourne Stars and Hobart Hurricanes will face each other for the first time in Big Bash League (BBL) 2019-20 on Sunday, December 22 at 9:15 AM IST. The match between these two teams will be played at Ted Summerton Reserve, Moe. Let us look at the STA vs HUR Dream11 preview, top picks and other details of the match.

STA vs HUR preview

Both teams have had a stunning start to their respective campaigns. Melbourne Stars captain Glenn Maxwell blasted a rapid fifty on his return to cricket to guide the Stars to a winning start in the tournament. While the Hobart Hurricanes overcame a formidable Sydney Sixers to win a low-scoring encounter The Stars look strong on paper but the Hurricanes also have the likes of the experienced duo of David Miller and George Bailey, who will be complemented by D'Arcy Short and Qais Ahmed. An exciting encounter is in store.

STA vs HUR Dream11 squads

Melbourne Stars squad: Glenn Maxwell (Captain), Pat Brown, Hilton Cartwright, Jackson Coleman, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Ben Dunk, Seb Gotch, Peter Handscomb, Clint Hinchliffe, Sandeep Lamichhane, Nick Larkin, Nic Maddinson, Jonathan Merlo, Lance Morris, Tom O'Connell, Dale Steyn, Haris Rauf, Marcus Stoinis, Daniel Worrall, Adam Zampa

Hobart Hurricanes squad: Matthew Wade(Captain), George Bailey, Scott Boland, Jake Doran, Nathan Ellis, James Faulkner, Jarrod Freeman, Caleb Jewell, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Simon Milenko, David Miller, David Moody, Qais Ahmed, Thomas Rogers, Clive Rose, D’ Arcy Short, Aaron Summers.

STA vs HUR Dream11 team

Wicket-keeper: Peter Handscomb

Batsmen: George Bailey (Vice-Captain), David Miller, D'Arcy Short, Hilton Cartwright

All-Rounders: Glenn Maxwell (Captain), Marcus Stoinis

Bowlers: James Faulkner, Qais Ahmed, Sandeep Lamichhane, Nathan Ellis

STA vs HUR Dream11 prediction

Melbourne Stars are favourites to win the match.

Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis in mind. These selections do not guarantee positive results in your games.