STA Vs SCO Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Big Bash League 2021 Match Preview

The Melbourne Stars will lock horns with the Perth Scorchers in Match 50 of the Big Bash League 2020-21 tournament. The match will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne. The STA vs SCO live match is scheduled to commence at 1:45 PM IST on Saturday, January 23. Here, we take a look at STA vs SCO match prediction and STA vs SCO playing 11.

STA vs SCO Dream11 prediction: STA vs SCO live match preview

Both Stars and Scorchers boast of a star-studded line-up, which makes the upcoming encounter a fascinating affair for the fans. The Glenn Maxwell-led Stars are placed fourth on the points table with 24 points to their name. The Stars came second in their battle against the Renegades in their previous fixture, and with only two league matches remaining for them, they will be keen to accumulate valuable winning points.

The Scorchers have fared better when compared to the Stars this season. Having won both their previous two matches, they look in spectacular form and will be eying to register their third successive win with a spirited performance against the Stars at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. They currently occupy the second spot on the points table, and considering their form, they emerge as the favourites to clinch this contest.

STA vs SCO Dream11 prediction: STA vs SCO squads

Melbourne Stars: Glenn Maxwell, Hilton Cartwright, Jackson Coleman, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Ben Dunk, Seb Gotch, Liam Hatcher, Clint Hinchliffe, Zahir Khan, Nick Larkin, Nic Maddinson, Jonathan Merlo, Lance Morris, Tom O’Connell, Nicholas Pooran, Will Pucovski, Billy Stanlake, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa, Dilbar Hussain, Andre Fletcher

Perth Scorchers: Mitchell Marsh, Ashton Agar, Fawad Ahmed, Cameron Bancroft, Jason Behrendorff, Joe Clarke (replacement), Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kelly, Liam Livingstone, Colin Munro, Joel Paris, Kurtis Patterson, Jhye Richardson, Jason Roy, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, Sam Whiteman, Colin Munro

STA vs SCO Dream11 prediction: Top picks for STA vs SCO playing 11

M Stoinis

A Fletcher

L Livingstone

J Richardson

STA vs SCO match prediction: STA vs SCO Dream11 team

Wicket-keepers: J Inglis

Batsmen: C Munro, J Roy, H Cartwright, A Fletcher, N Larkin

All-rounders: M Stoinis (c), L Livingstone (vc)

Bowlers: J Richardson , A Zampa, J Behrendorff

STA vs SCO live: STA vs SCO Dream11 prediction

As per our STA vs SCO Dream11 prediction, the Perth Scorchers will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The STA vs SCO Dream11 prediction, top picks and STA vs SCO Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The STA vs SCO match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

