STA Vs SIX Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, Big Bash League Match Preview

The 56th match of the ongoing Big Bash League 2021 campaign has the Melbourne Stars and the Sydney Sixers pit it out against each other on Tuesday. The match is set to be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on January 26 and is scheduled to kick off at 2:20 PM according to IST. Let’s have a look at the STA vs SIX Dream11 prediction among other details of the match.

The Melbourne Stars have been extremely inconsistent in this year's Big Bash League campaign. The Stars have won five matches and lost seven with their match against the Perth Scorchers ending without a result as they sit second-last on the table. With just 24 points against their name, the Melbourne Stars were outdone by the Perth Scorchers as the Perth Scorchers registered an 11-run win in the Melbourne Stars' last outing at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. With both the teams coming off their respective losses, they will aim to get back on the right track as the tournament nears the end of the group stages.

The Sydney Sixers walk into the game following a narrow loss by a margin of 7 runs against the Hobart Hurricanes in the 52nd Match of the BBL at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Currently, the hosts of this match are on par with league leaders Perth Scorchers at 32 points and are slotted second in the Big Bash League table. with the Sixers registering eight wins from thirteen games, they will be looking for their ninth win of the season and get back to winning ways.

STA vs SIX Dream11 Team (Squads)

Melbourne Stars - Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Nick Larkin, Andre Fletcher, Hilton Cartwright, Seb Gotch, Nicholas Pooran, Liam Hatcher, Adam Zampa, Ben Dunk, Sam Rainbird, Lance Morris, Billy Stanlake, Jackson Coleman, Nic Maddinson, Samuel Elliott, Nathan Colter-Nile, Clint Hinchliffe, Jonathan Merlo, Zahir Khan, Dilbar Hussain, Tom O Connell

Sydney Sixers - Moises Henriques, Daniel Hughes, Sean Abbott, Jack Edwards, Josh Philippe, James Vince, Carlos Brathwaite, Jordan Silk, Ben Dwarshuis, Daniel Christian, Jake Ball, Ben Manenti, Hayden Kerr, Lloyd Pope, Steve O'Keefe, Gurinder Sandhu, Justin Avendano, Jackson Bird, Jason Holder, Nicholas Bertus

STA vs SIX Dream11 Team: STA vs SIX Playing 11

Wicketkeeper- J. Philippe

Batsmen- D. Hughes, A. Fletcher, J. Silk, N. Larkin, N. Maddinson

Allrounders- C. Brathwaite, G. Maxwell

Bowlers- S. Abbott, A. Zampa, S. O'Keefe

STA vs SIX Dream11 Team: Top Picks

Captain-J. Silk or A. Fletcher

Vice-Captain- G. Maxwell or C. Brathwaite

STA vs SIX Match prediction

We predict a comfortable win for the Sydney Sixers at the end of this match

Note: The above STA vs SIX Dream11 prediction, STA vs SIX Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The STA vs SIX Dream11 Team and STA vs SIX Playing 11 do not guarantee a positive result.

