STA Vs STR Dream11 BBL Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Melbourne Stars will face Adelaide Strikers in the 13th match of the Big Bash League 2019-20. The match will be played at the Carrara Oval, Gold Coast on Friday, December 27, 2019 at 1:40 PM IST. Glenn Maxwell will captain the Melbourne Stars and Alex Carey will lead the Adelaide Strikers. Let us take a look at their squads and the Dream11 that can get you favourable results.
Wicketkeeper: Alex Carey (Captain)
Batsmen: Nic Maddinson, Ben Dunk, Jonathan Wells, Jake Weatherald
All-Rounders: Glenn Maxwell (Vice-captain), Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Short
Bowlers: Adam Zampa, Daniel Worrall, Haris Rauf
Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections do not guarantee positive results in your games.
Melbourne Stars start as favourites to win.
The Stars are currently second on the points table and have won both of their games. Their last game was against the Hobart Hurricanes and the Stars won by 52 runs. Their best batsmen were Marcus Stoinis and Nic Maddinson. Their best bowlers were Glenn Maxwell and Haris Rauf.
The Adelaide Strikers are currently fifth on the points table and have won one of their two games. Their last game was against the Perth Scorchers and the Strikers won by 15 runs. Their best batsmen were Alex Carey and Jake Weatherald. Their best bowlers were Harry Conway and Rashid Khan.
