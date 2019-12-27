STA Vs STR Dream11 BBL Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Melbourne Stars will face Adelaide Strikers in the 13th match of the Big Bash League 2019-20. The match will be played at the Carrara Oval, Gold Coast on Friday, December 27, 2019 at 1:40 PM IST. Glenn Maxwell will captain the Melbourne Stars and Alex Carey will lead the Adelaide Strikers. Let us take a look at their squads and the Dream11 that can get you favourable results.

STA vs STR squads

Melbourne Stars: Glenn Maxwell (captain), Peter Handscomb (wicketkeeper), Nic Maddinson, Marcus Stoinis, Ben Dunk, Hilton Cartwright, Clint Hinchliffe, Adam Zampa, Daniel Worrall, Sandeep Lamichhane, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Nick Larkin, and Dale Steyn.

Adelaide Strikers: Alex Carey (captain/wicketkeeper), Jake Weatherald, Philip Salt, Matthew Short, Jonathan Wells, Cameron White, Cameron Valente, Rashid Khan, Wes Agar, Harry Conway, Billy Stanlake, Harry Nielsen, and Peter Siddle.

STA vs STR Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Alex Carey (Captain)

Batsmen: Nic Maddinson, Ben Dunk, Jonathan Wells, Jake Weatherald

All-Rounders: Glenn Maxwell (Vice-captain), Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Short

Bowlers: Adam Zampa, Daniel Worrall, Haris Rauf

Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections do not guarantee positive results in your games.

STA vs STR Prediction and Form Guide

Melbourne Stars start as favourites to win.

The Stars are currently second on the points table and have won both of their games. Their last game was against the Hobart Hurricanes and the Stars won by 52 runs. Their best batsmen were Marcus Stoinis and Nic Maddinson. Their best bowlers were Glenn Maxwell and Haris Rauf.

The Adelaide Strikers are currently fifth on the points table and have won one of their two games. Their last game was against the Perth Scorchers and the Strikers won by 15 runs. Their best batsmen were Alex Carey and Jake Weatherald. Their best bowlers were Harry Conway and Rashid Khan.

