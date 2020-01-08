STA Vs THU Dream11 BBL Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Melbourne Stars will face Sydney Thunder in the 28th match of the Big Bash League 2019/20. The match will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne on Wednesday, January 8 at 1:40 PM IST. Callum Ferguson will captain the Sydney Thunder and Glenn Maxwell will lead the Melbourne Stars. Let us take a look at their squads and the Dream11 that can get you favourable results.

STA vs THU Dream11 squads

Here are the squads for the two teams:

Sydney Thunder:

Callum Ferguson (Captain), Matthew Gilkes (Wicketkeeper), Alex Hales, Usman Khawaja, Alex Ross, Chris Morris, Daniel Sams, Chris Green, Arjun Nair, Nathan McAndrew, Brendan Doggett, Jonathan Cook and Chris Tremain.

Melbourne Stars:

Glenn Maxwell (Captain), Peter Handscomb (Wicketkeeper), Marcus Stoinis, Nic Maddinson, Ben Dunk, Nick Larkin, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Adam Zampa, Daniel Worrall, Sandeep Lamichhane, Haris Rauf, Hilton Cartwright and Clint Hinchliffe.

STA vs THU Dream11 team

Wicket-keepers: Peter Handscomb

Batsmen: Callum Ferguson (Vice-Captain), Usman Khawaja, Ben Dunk

All-Rounders: Daniel Sams (Captain), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis

Bowlers: Arjun Nair, Adam Zampa, Daniel Worrall, Haris Rauf

Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections do not guarantee positive results in your games.

STA vs THU Dream11 Prediction and Form Guide

Melbourne Stars start as favourites to win.

Melbourne Stars are currently first on the points table and have won five out of their six matches. Their last match was against the Melbourne Renegades and they won by 8 wickets. Their best batsmen were Marcus Stoinis and Glenn Maxwell. Their best bowlers were Dale Steyn and Sandeep Lamichhane.

Sydney Thunder are currently fourth on the points table and have won three out of their seven games. Their last match was against Brisbane Heat and the latter won by 16 runs. The Thunder's best batsmen in the game were Usman Khawaja and Alex Hales. Their best bowlers in the game were Daniel Sams and Brendan Doggett.

