Stalin Lavishes Praise On MS Dhoni, Calls CSK Skipper 'loveable Boy Of Tamil Nadu'

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday lavished praise on former Indian cricketer MS Dhoni and expressed his wish to see 'Captain Cool' play for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for many more seasons to come. Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin attended a celebratory event organised at Kalaivanar Arangam in Chennai, by CSK. The event was attended by BCCI Secretary Jay Shah, N Srinivasan, MS Dhoni, Kapil Dev & others.

Speaking at the event, MK Stalin stated that although he was invited as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, he attended the event as he is an 'MS Dhoni fan' like his late father Dr M Karunanidhi was.

"Although N Srinivasan invited me due to my Chief Ministership, I came here as a fan of Dhoni and my father Karunanidhi too was a fan of Dhoni. His state is Jharkhand but he is now like a loveable boy of Tamil Nadu. He is always cool and knows how to deal with difficult times," said MK Stalin.

Stalin further said, "He is a great captain and good at leading the team. I hereby congratulate him and the entire franchise of CSK on winning this year's IPL. We really wish to see Dhoni playing for many more seasons."

MS Dhoni wants to play his last T20 match in Chennai

During the event, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni stated that he hopes to play his last T20 game in Chennai. While addressing the CSK IPL victory celebration event at Kalaivanar Arangam in Chennai, Dhoni said, "I have always planned my cricket. My last game that I played was in Ranchi. The last home game in ODI version was at my hometown in Ranchi. So, hopefully, my last T20 will be in Chennai. Whether it's next year or in 5 years' time, we don't really know."

"From 2008 we had a very good run when it came to franchise cricket, but it became interesting in 2020. That was the first season when we did not qualify for the next stage of IPL. It gave us a chance to test the real character of the franchise. It gave us an opportunity to earn the respect of the players and the fans because we said that we believe in the process and not the result," added Dhoni.

"The result did not go in our favour in the year 2020, and that is why we came back strongly and earned the title this year. It has earned a huge fan folowing, but I don't want it it to stay within Tamil Nadu, it goes much beyong that, beyond the border of the state, beyond the border of India," said Dhoni, while speaking on CSK's victory.

In the same event, BCCI secretary Jay Shah had hinted that MS Dhoni could indeed fulfill his wish to play his final T20 game at Chennai as the Indian Premier League would be held in India next year.

(Image: @Chennaiipl/Twitter)