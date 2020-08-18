Stankovic's Picture With Pandya Removed By Instagram For Violating ‘community Guidelines’

Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya's adorable picture was removed by Instagram on Tuesday for 'violating community guidelines.' The picture showed Hardik planting a kiss on Natasa's cheek.

As Instagram removed the picture, Natasa sent them an alert by putting it up on her story and wrote, "Seriously?". The screenshot showed Instagram's instruction on the picture that said, "Your post goes against our community guidelines - We removed your post because it goes against our community guidelines. We created these guidelines to support and protect our community on Instagram. Post removed for harmful false information." [sic]

It is now back up again. Netizens took a notice of this and trolled the platform for removing it. While the first post was captioned as 'already miss you', Natasa shared the picture again without caption. Pandya commented, "Hahaha love you" on the picture.

Natasa Stankovic floors social media with sweetest pictures featuring baby boy

Hardik Pandya set to return for IPL 2020

While Hardik Pandya is on Cloud 9 after becoming a father, the all-rounder is also hitting the hard yards as he looks to make a return during the IPL 2020. The Mumbai Indians last played a game against South Africa in September last year and will look to bounce back from his back injury in style. The Baroda all-rounder has been a key figure in the Mumbai Indians set up and has played an instrumental part in the title wins in 2015, 2017 and 2019. Fans will hope that the 26-year-old can return to his fiery best and power Mumbai Indians to consecutive title wins.

Hardik Pandya and son groove to rock music as Natasa joins in; watch video