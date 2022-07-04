Star India All-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin 'not In Plans' For 2022 T20 World Cup: Report

Veteran Indian bowler Ravichandran Ashwin failed to secure a spot in the playing XI for India vs England 5th Test and now, reports have emerged that the off-spinner's career in white-ball cricket could also be cut short. The off-spinner returned back to the white ball format during India’s T20 WC campaign. He played three matches and picked six wickets.

Ravichandran Ashwin to not play in 2022 T20 World Cup

With Yuzvendra Chahal set to be the lead spinner for Team India in T20I format, the competition will be for the second spinner's slot. BCCI will be looking to field all-rounders in the team for the 2022 T20 World Cup. The condition in Australia is favourable for pacers thanks to pace and bounce and India will be going for three pace attack with Hardik Pandya being the fourth seam-bowling option. Ravindra Jadeja is currently the front-runner for the second spinner's role. However, with Axar Patel and Deepak Hooda also in the fray, Ashwin's chances become bleaker as his orthodox batting does not suit the T20 format.

A senior BCCI official while speaking to Insidesport said, “There is a lot of competition for the 2nd spinner role. And we are looking at all-rounders for that particular role. There are Jadeja, Hooda and other wrist spinners who have done better than Ashwin in white-ball. So, for now, he is not in plans for white-ball formats.”

While the berth in the white-ball format now looks uncertain, Ravichandran Ashwin also seems to be losing his place in the overseas series to Ravindra Jadeja who is contributing immensely with bat and ball. However, the Tamil Nadu cricketer is still the No: 1 choice in Test format for the home series.

The BCCI official added “Ashwin is crucial to our plans in Test, especially at home and sub-continent. He will continue to be a crucial member. It is up to the team management when and how they want to use him. But with such knocks (century at Edgbaston), you cannot ignore Jadeja in any format.”

Ravichandran Ashwin's T20I career

Speaking of Ravichandran Ashwin T20I career the off-spinner has played 51 matches for Team India and picked up 61 wickets at an average of 21.27 and an economy of 6.79. Currently, the Tamil Nadu cricketer is the fourth-highest wicket-taker for the country in the T20I format. With bat, Ashwin has contributed 123 runs at an average of 30.75 and strike rate of 106.95.