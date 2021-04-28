Who Has Most Man Of The Match In IPL Awards? All You Need To Know About All-time Record

The Indian Premier League has entertained fans throughout the years with some brilliant performances on the field. Due to the short format of the game and the pace at which the game changes, a player has to adapt to the situation and display a game-winning performance. The Match 22 of the Indian Premier League between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Delhi Capitals on Tuesday, April 27 saw such a performance by AB de Villiers.

Most Man of the Match in IPL awards winner

AB de Villiers was awarded the Man of the Match honour for this match. His brilliant knock of 75 runs from 42 balls helped the Royal Challengers reach a score of 171 runs. This batting performance helped the Royal Challengers defeat the Delhi Capitals by 1 run. AB de Villiers received the Man of the Match award for the 25th time in the history of the IPL. After receiving this award, AB de Villiers has made another record for the most Man of the Match in IPL history.

Before the IPL 2021 started, AB de Villiers had received the Man of the Match awards for a total of 23 times. His last match against the Kolkata Knight Riders saw him get the man of the match award for the 24th time. Interestingly, AB de Villiers had played a similar innings where he scored 76 runs from 34 balls.

Chris Gayle ranks second on the list

Chris Gayle is ranked 2nd in the list for the most Man of the Match awards after receiving the award 22 times. Chris Gayle has been a part of the Indian Premier League for 138 matches and also has the record for the highest individual score of 175 runs. Chris Gayle is followed by Rohit Sharma with 18 awards, placing him on the 3rd spot. MS Dhoni and David Warner are on the 4th and 5th position of the list after winning 17 awards each.

Highest strike rate in IPL 2021

AB de Villiers has also climbed in the list of highest strike rate in the IPL 2021. He stands at the 2nd position with a strike rate of 174.35. Ravindra Jadeja is at the top of the list with a strike rate of 192.45. The highest strike rate in IPL history goes to Andre Russel with a strike rate of 179.67.

AB de Villiers IPL 2021 price

AB de Villiers joined the RCB in the year 2011 and since then he has become an important part of the team. The AB de Villiers IPL 2021 price got him INR 11 crores. This contract with the RCB saw AB de Villiers cross the INR 100 crore mark, earning a total of INR 102.5 crores from the IPL.

Image Source: PTI