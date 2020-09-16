Starc Storm Hits England Early In Series Finale, Sends Back Roy & Root For Golden Ducks

Cometh the big moment, rises the big man. Australia's Mitchel Starc struck England hard in the third and final ODI of the series on Tuesday as he bagged two early wickets. Starc first dismissed Jason Roy on the very first delivery of the match and then went on to send Joe Root packing on the next delivery. However, skipper Eoin Morgan denied the speedster a hattrick as he manages to save himself by a hit and a miss.

Winning the toss, English skipper Eoin Morgan chose to bat first hoping to capitalize on the shorter boundary on one side. The hosts also made a change to their previous line up with Mark Wood coming in for Sam Curran. On the other hand, Aaron Finch revealed that he would have wanted to bat first as well. Talisman Steve Smith misses out on the third ODI as well due to a blow during the net session.

Despite early wickets, England have managed to get going with Morgan and Jonny Bairstow at the crease. The hosts are 55/2 at the end of overs. Here's how netizens reacted to Australia's start:

Mitchell Starc, what a delightful bowler he's to watch when on song. There's nothing wrong he could do on his day, pitches the ball on spot and forces the batsman to play at it. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 16, 2020

Did Bumble say “what a Start” or what a “Starc” — Ian bishop (@irbishi) September 16, 2020

No Bowler can do what Starc can do with new ball. There I said it. — Avinash Singh #GlazersOut (@GreenwoodNo11) September 16, 2020

England equalize series

England managed to pull-out yet another miraculous turnaround as they defeated Australia by 23 runs in the second match of the England vs Australia 2020 ODI series. The hosts remain alive in the three-match series after their bowlers staged an unlikely comeback for the side in a low-scoring encounter at Old Trafford on Sunday. England decided to bat first after winning the toss but could only pile 231 runs with captain Eoin Morgan scoring 42 runs and Joe Root contributing with 39.

Adam Zampa continued his golden form with the ball as he scalped three wickets. Australia looked to be cruising after a 100-run partnership from Aaron Finch and Marnus Labuschagne. Finch was looking set for a big score, but the England bowlers had different plans. Chris Woakes castled the Australian captain's stumps to send him back at 73, sparking a remarkable turnaround.

