‘Started playing to get more marks’: Indian cricketer makes interesting admission

Vidarbha wicketkeeper batsman Jitesh Sharma, who received an Indian team call-up for the T20I series against Sri Lanka last month, has opened up on his life and has said that he is a cricketer by chance. Jitesh would have never been a cricketer had he not had the urge to get good marks in his school days.

Jitesh Sharma was picked by IPL franchise Punjab Kings and he didn't let their trust down. Jitesh had proved to be an important player for Punjab Kings in IPL 2022. Jitesh has also been selected for the Indian team for the T20I against New Zealand and he seems to be in a lot of joy after his selection. Jitesh Sharma is yet to make his debut for Team India.

'I never wanted to play cricket'

"I never wanted to play cricket. Frankly, I had no interest. I used to play with a plastic ball, but my cricket progressed when I started playing to get more marks at school", Jitesh Sharma said as per ESPNcricinfo.

"In Maharashtra, there's a rule where, by Class X if you play for the state team, you get 4% extra marks. I used to play football for my school, but my friends told me our school's cricket team is good and if I got picked for the state, I could get more marks", Jitesh added.

Jitesh further said that his friends used to tell him that if he gets selected for the state cricket team then he can get good marks in school. Jitesh followed his friend's advice and went for the cricket trials just for getting good marks.

"I attended the school cricket trials only to chase those extra marks. The school didn't have a wicketkeeper, so when they asked me if I'm a keeper, I just casually said I was. I started keeping from that day onwards. I caught the ball well and came into the school team, and by Class X, I had played for the state", Jitesh added.

Team India have started to focus on young talents and there are young wicketkeeper batsmen like Ishan Kishan and Rishabh Pant in the team, although Rishabh Pant is not a part of the team as he is recovering from his injury. Seeing Rishabh's absence, Jitesh Sharma can be a good option, as he has the potential to be an explosive finisher as well as a good wicketkeeper.