'Stay Blessed Always'; Cricket World Reacts As Rohit Sharma Celebrates His 36th Birthday

It is Rohit Sharma's birthday today and wishes are pouring in for the Team India and Mumbai Indians skipper. While fans have been coming out in huge numbers on social media to wish the National Captain, many of the foremost names in the field of cricket have also posted their wishes for him. Former teammates, Harbhajan Singh, Yuvraj Singh, and Mitchell McClenaghan, are among the individuals, who have sent greetings for the Hitman.

One of India's greatest-ever players to grace the limited overs format, Rohit Sharma has turned 36 today. With the stature he carries, Sharma is a known face not just to the world of cricket but worldwide across continents. Thus, with that being the case, on his special day, Sharma is receiving greetings from different corners of the world.

Cricket World reacts as Rohit Sharma celebrates his 36th birthday

The cricket world is aware of the uniqueness of the day and hence is vocal on social media. Here are a few of the many wishes that are posted on Twitter. Aside from Mumbai Indians, the official handles of other IPL franchises have also wished Rohit Sharma.

Happy birthday brothaman 🎂 from being a youngster in the team when I first met you to now leading the team, you’ve done well & should feel proud of how far you’ve come 💪🏻 hope you score tons of runs & get home loads of trophies this year! Lots of love 🤗❤️@ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/uzRtZO6eiL — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) April 30, 2023

Happy Birthday @ImRo45 . I wish you good luck and success. May you have another year filled with new achievements for yourself and Indian cricket. Stay blessed always brother.#HappyBirthdayRohit pic.twitter.com/GZbKK7BHQI — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) April 30, 2023

Happy Birthday @ImRo45 hope you have a brilliant day and year ahead. — Mitchell McClenaghan (@Mitch_Savage) April 30, 2023

4️⃣4️⃣0️⃣ intl. matches

1️⃣7️⃣0️⃣5️⃣7️⃣ intl. runs

4️⃣3️⃣ intl. hundreds 💯

Only cricketer to score Three ODI double hundreds 🫡🫡



Here’s wishing #TeamIndia captain @ImRo45, a very happy birthday 🎂 👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/uNV9VbEUFb — BCCI (@BCCI) April 30, 2023

While wishes are countless, only one blessing resounds, which is that in this World Cup year, Rohit Sharma ends the ICC trophy drought and lifts the ICC World Cup 2023.