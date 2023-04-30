Last Updated:

'Stay Blessed Always'; Cricket World Reacts As Rohit Sharma Celebrates His 36th Birthday

On his 36th birthday, Rohit Sharma is receiving wishes from across the cricketing world. Know who all have wished the India and MI skipper on his special day.

Prateek Arya
It is Rohit Sharma's birthday today and wishes are pouring in for the Team India and Mumbai Indians skipper. While fans have been coming out in huge numbers on social media to wish the National Captain, many of the foremost names in the field of cricket have also posted their wishes for him. Former teammates, Harbhajan Singh, Yuvraj Singh, and Mitchell McClenaghan, are among the individuals, who have sent greetings for the Hitman.

One of India's greatest-ever players to grace the limited overs format, Rohit Sharma has turned 36 today. With the stature he carries, Sharma is a known face not just to the world of cricket but worldwide across continents. Thus, with that being the case, on his special day, Sharma is receiving greetings from different corners of the world. 

The cricket world is aware of the uniqueness of the day and hence is vocal on social media. Here are a few of the many wishes that are posted on Twitter. Aside from Mumbai Indians, the official handles of other IPL franchises have also wished Rohit Sharma.

While wishes are countless, only one blessing resounds, which is that in this World Cup year, Rohit Sharma ends the ICC trophy drought and lifts the ICC World Cup 2023

