​​'Stay In Your Crease': War Of Words Breaks Out Between Australia PM & UK PM Rishi Sunak

Following Jonny Bairstow's controversial dismissal during a Test match at Lord's, another row has broken out between heads of state of both nations. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak accused Australia of going against the spirit of cricket, drawing a stern retort from the Australia PM, Anthony Albanese. Now, another stinging comment has been passed by the Australian PM regarding the comments from Rishi Sunak's office.

3 things you need to know

Australia gave extended their lead by 2-0 in Ashes 2023

England are the ODI World Champions but failed to win the Ashes series since 2015

There is a controversy over Jonny Bairstow’s wicket on Day 5 of ENG vs AUS

Also Read: Former India Opener Lashes Out At English Cricket, Calls Out Their 'sense Of Entitlement'

War of words breaks out between Australia PM and UK PM

Rishi Sunak expressed his displeasure over Australia's alleged violation of cricketing principles in a tit-for-tat exchange. Anthony Albanese, in response, suggested that the British Prime Minister should "stay in his crease" and understand his position.

The idea of the "spirit of cricket" is a foundational idea in the game, emphasising sportsmanship, respect, and fair play. According to Sunak, Australia's conduct during Bairstow's dismissal departed from these standards, which is what sparked the diplomatic enmity between the two countries.

Rishi Sunak's spokesperson confirmed his opinion when questioned directly if he thought Australia had violated the game's spirit. He also expressed his concerns over the event. The conflict over the cricket scandal between the UK and Australia was exacerbated as a result.

What was Anthony Albanese’s response?

“The disappointment is understandable but he must not have had the same lessons I got in primary school at St Joseph’s Camperdown: ‘Stay in your crease’,” he told The Sydney Morning Herald, adding: “Hope you’re well, PM.”

While noting Sunak's displeasure, Anthony Albanese drew on his own life experiences and made the hilarious suggestion that the British Prime Minister should "stay in his crease." His answer to Sunak's criticism suggests that political leaders should concentrate on their own duties rather than getting involved in issues that are not within their purview. Sunak's charge was debunked by Albanese, who also subtly referred to the need for political leaders to concentrate on their individual responsibilities and hoped that the UK Prime Minister is doing well after Australia extended their lead in the Ashes 2023.

Also Read: WATCH | Jonny Bairstow's Old Video Of Using Underhanded Tactics In County Match Goes Viral

The argument between Australia PM and the UK PM after Jonny Bairstow's dismissal exemplifies the sensitivity and fervour that are inherent in cricket especially in the ENG vs AUS. Beyond the actual game, situations that violate the values and customs that cricket-playing nations hold dear can lead to international issues. The already escalating issue gains more steam from the verbal jousting between the two prime ministers.