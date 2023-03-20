'Stay Our Captain Forever': MI Fan Has Unique Request For Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur | WATCH

Harmanpreet Kaur has been in phenomenal form for Mumbai Indians in the inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL). She is currently the highest run-scorer for the franchise with 205 runs in six matches including three half-centuries. Thanks to the Indian skipper's impressive performances in WPL 2023, Mumbai Indians became the first side to qualify for the playoffs. Mumbai won five consecutive matches in the tournament before going down in their sixth game against UP Warriorz on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians shared a heartwarming video on Monday, showing an elderly fan asking Harmanpreet Kaur to remain the captain of the franchise forever. During the interaction, the fan tells Harmanpreet that she came to watch the game on her own. Harmanpreet then expresses her gratitude and asks the fan to come for the next match as well. The fan responds by saying that she can't come to their game every day as it becomes very difficult for her due to her age before telling Harmanpreet that she should remain the captain forever.

Here's how the conversation went down:

MI fan: I came on my own to watch you.

Harmanpreet: Thank you! Please come to watch the next match as well.

MI fan: I can't come so often. It's very difficult.

Harmanpreet: Thank you so much.

MI fan: Maintain your health and remain captain forever.

Mumbai Indians are currently locking horns against Delhi Capitals in Match 18 of the WPL 2023. The match is taking place at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Mumbai have thus far lost only one match in the ongoing Women's Premier League. They failed to defend a total of 127 in their previous match against UP Warriorz. Apart from this, Mumbai Indians won every match they played, and that too by huge margins.

Mumbai Indians' squad: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr, Heather Graham, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Pooja Vastrakar, Priyanka Bala, Neelam Bisht, Issy Wong, Saika Ishaque, Dhara Gujjar, Sonam Yadav, Jintimani Kalita, Chloe Tryon.

