'Stay Strong Buddy': Arjun Tendulkar Shares Throwback Picture With Injured Prithvi Shaw

Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw exhibited a remarkable performance for Northamptonshire during the Royal London One Day Cup 2023 held in England. Shaw's outstanding form included a double century and another century during the tournament. Unfortunately, his impressive run was marred by a knee injury that forced him to withdraw from the competition mid-way. In a heartening gesture, Shaw received a supportive message from his longtime friend Arjun Tendulkar, wishing him a swift recovery.

Arjun Tendulkar shares a heartfelt message for Prithvi Shaw

The bond between Prithvi Shaw and Arjun Tendulkar has been strong since their teenage years, fostering a great camaraderie between them. Shaw's injury occurred during the match against Durham in the Group B fixture of the One-Day Cup, where he sustained the injury while fielding. Arjun shared a throwback picture of him and Shaw on his Instagram story along with a heartfelt message: "Stay strong buddy, wish you a speedy recovery."

Despite this setback, the 23-year-old showcased his brilliance by scoring an unbeaten 125 off 76 balls in the second innings of the same match. His remarkable knock included 15 fours and seven sixes, propelling his team to chase down a target of 199 in just 25.4 overs.

Earlier, in a previous match against Somerset, Shaw's extraordinary batting display resulted in a score of 244 runs from 153 balls, featuring 28 fours and 11 sixes. His exceptional innings enabled Northamptonshire to post a massive total of 415/8 in their allotted 50 overs, leading to a victory by 87 runs.

Prithvi Shaw is the highest run-scorer of One-Day Cup

With back-to-back centuries, Shaw emerged as the highest run-scorer of the tournament, accumulating 429 runs in four innings at an impressive average of 143 and a strike rate of 152.66. However, Shaw's splendid run in the tournament was cut short due to his unfortunate injury.

In the recent months, Shaw had been grappling with a challenging phase in his career, marked by a lackluster performance in IPL 2023, which led to his exclusion from the Indian national team. Despite his determination to overcome these setbacks and make a comeback, another injury has posed a new obstacle in his path towards reclaiming his spot in the Indian team.

