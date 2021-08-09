Steve O'Keefe Cites Example Of Indian Spin Attack; Asks Aussies To Follow The Same

Former Australian spin all-rounder Steve O'Keefe feels that Australia need to start playing three spinners in the subcontinent. The Australian cricket team is scheduled to play India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka away from home next year as part of the World Test Championship'23 cycle.

Steve O'Keefe cited the example of the Indian cricket team "When you look at the Indian spinners (Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja) bowling well, that’s genuinely how they work … one will contain and one will be the wicket-taker" he said pointing out that Australia too should play Nathan Lyon and Ashton Agar together and even consider the possibility of playing a 3rd spinner in Mitchell Swepson.

"The beauty if you go with Nathan Lyon and Ashton, or play all three, is that Nathan is an attacking spin bowler who can be aggressive. Then you have someone like Ashton who could really control [the run rate]. Think it's important those guys get to bowl together in some lead-up games, get their synergy right and think they'll have success." O'keefe said.

O'Keefe further believes that it will give the side a much-needed balance and that it would be the right thing to do in Asian conditions. " With Ashton batting as well as he is you could play all three," he said. "Personally I think you've got to start looking at three spinners, a quick and a medium-pacer, that would be my five bowling options in some of the conditions you encounter over there. In the past, think we've gone with what's best for us which is three fast bowlers but it's so hard in those conditions to have success" he added.

Steve O'Keefe re-signs for Sydney Sixers; eyes a threepeat

The Aussie veteran has also re-signed for BBL side Sydney Sixers ahead of the 11th season and looks forward to playing an important role as the Sixers eye a threepeat. The spinner played 14 matches picking up 15 wickets as the Sixers successfully defended their title and this time around, the stakes are higher.

Australia vs India scheduled for 2023

The Australia vs India tour was originally scheduled for Oct-Nov 2022, but it will now be played during Feb-Mar 2023 with the two sides playing a series consisting of 4 Tests, 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is. The current cycle of the WTC'23 has already started with India's tour of England, with the two sides sharing points after the game ended in a draw.



Image: AP/ Cricketcomau Twitter