Steve Smith admits it is difficult to bat at Chepauk, says 'fortunate to get over line'

Delhi Capitals (DC) batsman Steve Smith, who scored 34 off 25 balls, admitted that the surface in Chennai is not batting-friendly and it is very difficult to score quick runs. Smith, who himself struggled to pile up runs during the initial part of his inning, said at the post-match presentation that the Chepauk pitch has been difficult for batsmen to score. Smith remained unbeaten at 34 while batting for DC in the first inning, which he scored with a strike rate of 136, including three boundaries and a six.

"This wicket's been pretty difficult to score as well. I probably tried to over-hit the ball today rather than just timing it and using the middle of the bat a bit more. We have seen on this wicket, guys who have tried to muscle the ball and over-hit it probably haven't done quite as well. Just fortunate to get over the line in the end. Kane played a smart innings to get deep and gave them a chance. Fortunately, we are on the right side of it tonight," Smith said after his side managed to clinch victory on the last ball of the super over.

Smith, who was the captain of Rajasthan Royals (RR) up until 2020, was bought by Delhi Capitals in IPL 2021 mini-auction. Smith went for just over Rs. 2 crores, which was a massive decline in his value from the previous year. However, the Australian batsman is enjoying his stint with the DC as he mentioned in the post-match presentation saying, "I fit really well with the crew. They are a good bunch of guys." Smith has played three games and has scored 76 runs for DC at an average of 38.00 and strike rate of 115.15.

DC vs SRH

Delhi Capitals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in the season's first super over with zero balls to spare. The nail-biting thriller had gone down to the wire as both teams fought to assert their dominance in the league going forward. Prithvi Shaw was given the player of the match award for his amazing half-century during the first inning of the game when Delhi came in to bat after winning the toss. With the help of Shikhar Dhawan, Shaw, Rishabh Pant, and Steve Smith, Delhi posted a total of 159/4 in 20 overs.

The Sunrisers came in to bat in the second inning and lost their opener, David Warner, early for just 6 runs as the Australian batsman was dismissed run-out by Kagiso Rabada. Jonny Bairstow made a quick 18-ball 38 before he was dismissed by Avesh Khan. Kane Williamson took upon the responsibility to finish the game himself and with the help of his 51-ball 66 runs almost won the match for Sunrisers but instead ended up with yet another tie of his IPL career. The super over ended with DC winning the game and moving a ladder up on the points table to take the second position.

(Image Credit: IPL)

