Steve Smith And David Warner 'Anxious' In Bio-bubble, Consider Pulling Out Of IPL 2021

Several players have withdrawn from the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League, considering the coronavirus situation in India. Australian players like Andrew Tye, Kane Richardson and Adam Zampa have already decided to leave the cash-rich league midway to fly back to their home country. According to the latest reports, several other Aussie players are also concerned about the health crisis in India and they are wondering about how they will get back home after the completion of the cash-rich league.

David Warner, Steve Smith and others worried about being stranded in India

The Australian government's decision of suspending all passenger flights from Indian till May 15 could be a major sign of concern for the Australians who are currently in India for the IPL 2021. As many as 40 Australians are a part of the ongoing T20 competition in India including the players, support staff and commentators. Australian Cricketers’ Association (ACA) Chief Todd Greenberg recently spoke about the issue in a conversation with Sydney radio station 2GB.

Greenberg pointed out how the players are probably in one of the biggest hotspots to have emerged since the COVID-19 pandemic. The ACA chief assured that they are trying to ensure that all the involved parties are safe and secure amid the dire circumstances. Moreover, he also mentioned that ACA is also working towards making sure that they are able to return to Australia after fulfilling their cricketing commitments.

Moreover, Greenberg also went on to suggest that the players are very anxious considering the latest developments. The association working with Cricket Australia and Australian authorities to arrange a charter flight for the players after the tournament. He highlighted the fact that the association also plans to get in touch with the IPL franchises to discuss the players' travel arrangements.

With several cricketers pulling out from IPL 2021 and uncertainties regarding their travel arrangements, there also is a significant chance that the likes of David Warner and Steve Smith could also announce their unavailability for the remainder of the season. However, the two cricketers are yet to give out an official statement regarding the whole matter. They could be mulling over opting out of the Indian T20 carnival because of the fear of being "locked out" of Australia.

R Ashwin news

Steve Smith's Delhi Capitals teammate R Ashwin has taken a break from the tournament to support his kin & extended family in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. One of the main reasons behind Ashwin's sudden departure could be a steep rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in India as the country battles the second wave of the pandemic. The R Ashwin news made headlines across the world as he became the first Indian player to leave the IPL 2021 midway.

I would be taking a break from this years IPL from tomorrow. My family and extended family are putting up a fight against #COVID19 and I want to support them during these tough times. I expect to return to play if things go in the right direction. Thank you @DelhiCapitals ðŸ™ðŸ™ — Stay home stay safe! Take your vaccineðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ (@ashwinravi99) April 25, 2021

Andrew Tye IPL 2021 news

The Australian speedster was a part of the Rajasthan Royals squad for the IPL 2021. However, the player shocking withdrew from the competition citing personal reasons. The pacer flew back to Australia on Sunday and the same was confirmed by the Rajasthan franchise. The Andrew Tye IPL 2021 news received mixed reactions from Indian fans.

