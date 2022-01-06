Steve Smith Becomes Laughing Stock After Hilarious Rain Breaks: 'Worried About Acid Rain?'

Australian Test vice-captain Steve Smith was ridiculed on social media on Thursday for frequently running off the pitch at the first sight of rain during the second day of the fourth Ashes Test in Sydney. At one instance when the rain quickly passed, Smith was even reprimanded by on-field umpire Paul Reiffel for bolting off the field despite the fact that the umpires had not decided to stop the play. While England players waited on the field, Smith fled, hid his bat inside his sweater, and did so without the approval of the umpires.

Smith was chastised on the internet for his behaviour, which resulted in some game time being lost as a result of the delay. Former England captain Michael Vaughan also slammed the Australian batsman for leaving the field without the umpires' consent. Smith was accused by Vaughan of attempting to kill the time knowing that the umpires would have to go out and check before returning inside and informing the captains to retake the field.

As posed to Steve Smith who appears to be allergic to a drop of rain. Who’s umpiring the test match? — JB - back again (@TEB3190) January 6, 2022

Farcical stuff this. Steve Smith needs to grow up. Running off at the first drop of rain. Get a grip. #Ashes — MR (@rooney03) January 6, 2022

Steve Smith in particular acting like the rain is acid — William Keetch (@TheKeetchPreach) January 6, 2022

Ex-Australia batter Mark Waugh, while speaking to Fox Cricket, also criticised Smith for his "ridiculous" behaviour, questioning Smith's intentions for walking off despite the fact that it was not pouring heavily at the time. Batters, according to Waugh, don't mind staying out in the rain because it makes the ball softer. He went on to say that Smith has enough bats so he doesn't have to worry about his getting wet from the rain, adding "There‘s not even enough rain to wet the roses. ... it’s ridiculous".

Ashes 2021-22, 4th Test

As far as the fourth Ashes Test is concerned, Australia has declared the first innings after putting up 416 runs on the board. Usman Khawaja batted beautifully for the home side to bring up his ninth Test century and help the team post a mammoth first innings total. Khawaja scored 137 off 260 balls. Steve Smith scored a half-century to add to Australia's total, hitting 67 off 141 balls. The tailenders also contributed with the bat, scoring some 90 runs between them. At stumps on Day 2, England is 18/0 in their first innings, trailing by 403 runs.

Image: AP

