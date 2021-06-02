Steve Smith Birthday: Delhi Capitals Lead Birthday Wishes As Australian Star Turns 32

Former Australian cricket captain Steve Smith celebrated his 32nd birthday on Wednesday. The right-hander has established himself as one of the greatest batsmen of his generation and is a pillar in the Australian batting line-up across all formats of the game. Steve Smith was born on June 2, 1989, in Sydney, Australia.

Steve Smith birthday: Delhi Capitals wish star batsman in a unique way

On Steve Smith birthday occasion, his IPL franchise Delhi Capitals wished their star player. Taking to Twitter, Delhi Capitals posted a collage of Smith's photos in the DC jersey. They also posted a lovely caption and called the Aussie one of the best batsmen in the world and asked him to never change.



Here's wishing one of the world's finest batters and an unapologetic cricket nuffy, @stevesmith49, a very Happy Birthday 🤩🎂



Never change, Smudge 💙#YehHaiNayiDilli #HappyBirthdaySteveSmith pic.twitter.com/e5059e0ZAX — Delhi Capitals (Stay Home. Wear Double Masks😷) (@DelhiCapitals) June 1, 2021



Steve Smith IPL 2021: Will the Aussie star return for UAE leg?

The former Rajasthan Royals captain was recruited by the Delhi Capitals side ahead of the 14th edition of the cash-rich league. However, it remains to be seen if the player will be available for the second phase of India's flagship event. According to reports from Australian media, the Aussies are likely to give the remaining matches of IPL 2021 a miss considering their jampacked cricketing schedule.

Moreover, it has also been reported that Cricket Australia will take a call on their players' availability for IPL 2021 as they seem to be apprehensive of sending their players citing workload management. It is worth mentioning that Sydney Morning Herald recently confirmed that star pacer Pat Cummins has announced his unavailability for the IPL 2021. Moreover, uncertainty also looms around the participation of England and New Zealand cricketers.

Steve Smith stats

The Steve Smith stats in international cricket are staggering especially in the longest format of the game. In 77 Tests, the batsman has scored 7540 runs at a blistering average of 61.8 with 27 centuries 31 fifties. Moreover, in 128 ODIs and 45 T20Is, Smith has amassed 4378 and 794 runs respectively. He also has 11 ODI tons, 25 ODI fifties and four T20I half-centuries.

The Steve Smith IPL stats include the 2437 runs in 101 games at an average of 34.81 and a strike rate of 128.39 with one century and 11 fifties. As per Steve Smith IPL 2021 stats, the right-hander has scored 104 runs in 6 matches at an average of 26.00 and a strike rate of 111.82.



IMAGE SOURCE: STEVE SMITH INSTAGRAM