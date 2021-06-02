Steve Smith Birthday: How The Delhi Capitals Star Fell In Love With Dani Willis

Many cricket enthusiasts see former Australia captain Steve Smith as a modern-day great. The gifted batsman has emerged as one of the most prolific run-scorers for the Australian cricket team in recent times. The player has often wowed audiences with his superlative performances on the field. Moreover, while several experts were critical of the right-hander's unconventional technique, he has silenced his critics with his sheer consistency. On the personal front, the cricketer has a fascinating love story that has often piqued the interest of his fans. On his 32nd birthday, here we reveal details of his partner.

Who is Steve Smith's wife - Dani Willis?

The two first crossed paths back in 2011 at a dance bar during the Big Bash League. Smith was apparently smitten by Dani Willis and the two would often spend time at the same bar before finally getting into a relationship. The two tied the knot on September 15, 2018. Dani, who studied law has also represented her country in water polo.

Steve Smith has on several occasions admitted that his wife is his biggest support system, as well as his biggest critic. The two have been a regular feature on each other social media accounts. Dani recently gave fans a hint of the batsman's 'weird' pre-match routine on her Instagram account -

Steve Smith IPL 2021

The dynamic batter is a part of the Delhi Capitals team for the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League. The Australian international featured in 6 matches for the franchise in the latest season of the cash-rich league. Smith had a rather underwhelming season this time around as he could only contribute with 104 runs from 6 games at an ordinary strike rate of 111.82. The Steve Smith IPL 2021 campaign came to an abrupt end after the competition was abruptly suspended due to COVID-19.

The second phase of the flagship T20 tournament will kick off in September. However, uncertainty looms over the participation of Steve Smith and fellow Australian players. Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley has recently given a statement for the IPL 2021 Phase 2. While speaking to ESPNcricinfo, Hockley said that the topic of the IPL 2021 will have to discussed but that would be done only after everyone gets back together as a group. He further stated that the Australian players have just got out of their quarantine period in Sydney and their first priority is to make sure they are reunited with their families.

