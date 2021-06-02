Steve Smith Birthday Post From ICC Makes Indian Fans Explode: WATCH

Steve Smith celebrated his 32nd birthday on Wednesday, June 2, and fans have started pouring their good wishes on social media on the occasion of Steve Smith birthday. The 32-year-old Australian cricketer has played many important innings for the Australian cricket team and one such knock was during the 2015 Cricket World Cup in the semi-final match. The International Cricket Council (ICC) has relived this incredible knock by Steve Smith while wishing him on his birthday.

ICC's post on eve of Steve Smith birthday

The International Cricket Council (ICC) posted a video on Instagram which highlighted the century made by Steve Smith during the 2015 World Cup Semi-final against India. It was this knock that propelled the Australian cricket team into the Finals of the World Cup, after which they lifted the trophy for the 5th time. While writing in the caption of the post, the ICC named this match-winning knock by Steve Smith as one of his World Cup classics.

Even though India lost in the semi-final match, the Indian fans were appreciative about Steve Smith’s century which took the Australian team across the finish line. Going into the semi-final match, Australia won the toss and elected to bat first. After David Warner’s wicket during the start of the innings, it was Aaron Finch and Steve Smith who took the reins of Australian batting into their hands.

Steve Smith's brilliant century in the 2015 World Cup semi-final

Steve Smith ended up scoring a brilliant century with 105 runs from 93 balls. He hit eleven 4s and two 6s during his innings while maintaining a strike rate of 112.90. Steve Smith’s innings, as highlighted by the ICC, helped the Australian team to reach a score of 328 runs. While chasing the score, MS Dhoni and the men in blue failed to chase the score and the Indian team was all out for 233 runs.

MS Dhoni scored the highest runs from the Indian team, scoring 65 runs while hitting 3 4s and 2 6s. Australia went on to win the ICC Cricket World Cup 2015 after defeating New Zealand in the final match. Steve Smith registered a brilliant half-century in the final match as well.

Steve Smith stats show his dominance in Test cricket

The Steve Smith stats display the calibre and dominance of the Australian batsman in Test cricket. In 77 Test matches, Smith has scored 7540 runs while maintaining an average of 61.8. The Steve Smith average in Test cricket is among the highest in the world. The Steve Smith average is the 3rd highest in the world with Donald Bradman at the top. Steve Smith has played 128 ODI matches while scoring 4378 runs with an average of 43.3.

Image Source: AP