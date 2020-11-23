Steve Smith Claims He's Unperturbed About Indian Bowlers Launching 'short Ball Barrage'

The much-awaited India vs Australia 2020 series will get underway at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday, November 27 with the first of a three-match ODI series. Team India will embark on a two-and-a-half-month tour Down Under, which constitutes of three ODIs, as many T20Is and four high-profile Test matches. Ahead of the opening ODI at Sydney, talismanic Australian star Steve Smith addressed the imminent barrage of bouncers that awaits him from Indian speedsters.

“It's no dramas for me” – Steve Smith on imminent Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami challenge

While speaking with News Corp, Steve Smith said he is not too worried about facing a potential ‘short-ball barrage’ from the likes of Indian speedsters Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami. The batsman struggled against Neil Wagner’s left-arm angle earlier this year, as the New Zealand quick dismissed him four times with short balls.

The World No. 1 ranked Test batsman also struggled against England’s Jofra Archer during the 2019 Ashes series. The Indian team is likely to deploy a similar short-ball tactic against the Australian cricketer by unleashing Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami, especially in the Test segment of the tour.

Steve Smith said that he just wants to “play the game and sum up the conditions”. He added that the challenge is “no dramas” for him and he is looking forward to countering the Indian bowling attack in the coming matches. Smith later claimed that he has faced a lot of short bowling in his life without having “many stresses with it”.

India vs Australia 2020: Steve Smith addresses Indian bowling challenge

Australia are unfazed by the potential of an Indian short-ball assault against Steve Smith this summer, starting with the first ODI on Friday #AUSvIND https://t.co/5UH8S79fU2 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 22, 2020

A look into India vs Australia schedule

Virat Kohli and co arrived in Australia on November 12 and began their training routine a few days later. The limited-overs segment (ODIs and T20Is) of the tour will be conducted between November 27 and December 8 across two venues, namely Sydney Cricket Ground and Canberra’s Manuka Oval.

The two teams will then battle it out for the Border-Gavaskar Test series between December 17 and January 19. The four-match series also forms an influential part of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship as both Australia and India are currently the top two sides in the points table. Here is a look at the entire India vs Australia schedule along with the squads of both teams.

David Warner has backed Joe Burns to join him at the top of the order #AUSvIND https://t.co/fgShfiSFSr — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 23, 2020

