Steve Smith Declares Ashes 2019 Comeback Hundred As His Most Memorable Of All Time

Australian mainstay Steve Smith has revealed that his comeback century during the Ashes 2019 was one of his most memorable of all time. The Ashes 2019 was Smith's first since the 'sandpaper scandal' in South Africa and the former Australian skipper made a grand return to the side, smashing a mind-boggling 774 runs in just seven innings. Steve Smith's efforts saw Australia retain the Ashes in England for the first time since 2001.

Steve Smith declares Ashes 2019 comeback hundred as most memorable of all time

After the Australia vs New Zealand series was called off due to the Coronavirus pandemic, Steve Smith took to Instagram to engage with fans on a Q&A session with fans. When asked about his most memorable moment of all time, Steve Smith named his comeback hundred in the Ashes 2019. Smith, who was banned for 12 months by Cricket Australia for his involvement in the ball-tampering saga in the series against South Africa, returned in the baggy green during the Ashes 2019. The former Australian skipper announced his return in style, scoring twin centuries; a fighting 144 in the first innings and an excellent 142 in the second.

IPL 2020: Steve Smith to lead Rajasthan Royals

Steve Smith will captain the Rajasthan Royals in the upcoming IPL 2020. Smith was appointed captain ahead of the 2018 season, but his ball-tampering ban saw him miss the tournament. He took the reins of the Rajasthan Royals midway through last season after the franchise lost six of their first eight games under Ajinkya Rahane's leadership. Rajasthan Royals retained Steve Smith ahead of the IPL 2020 Auction and will hope that the Ashes 2019 star can lead the team to their first IPL title since 2008.

IPL 2020: IPL postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak

The BCCI has announced that the IPL 2020 has been postponed until April 15 due to growing cases of the Coronavirus pandemic. The IPL was earlier scheduled to begin on March 29, with defending champions Mumbai Indians hosting beaten finalists Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium. However, the schedule is now set to change and there could be a shortened IPL 2020.

