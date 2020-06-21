Steve Smith Eagerly Awaiting To Take On India In The Home Series Later This Year

Star Australian batsman Steve Smith is looking forward to India's tour of Australia, saying he can't wait to play in the much-anticipated series which will be "incredibly special".India will tour Australia for three ODIs, four Tests and three T20Is between October this year and January 2021.

'They are an amazing side': Steve Smith

"They are an amazing side and can't wait to play them when they come out to Australia this year, will be something incredibly special," Smith was quoted as saying in Star Sports show 'Cricket Connected'.

India Tour of Australia 2020

India's tour will begin with a T20 International match on October 11 at Brisbane. The other two T20I matches will be played on October 14 (Canberra) and October 17 (Adelaide). The four-match Test series begins on December 3 at Brisbane. India are then scheduled to play a day/night Test from December 11 to 15 in Adelaide. The third and fourth Tests will be held in Melbourne (December 26-30) and Sydney (January 3 to 7).

The ODI series is scheduled to begin on January 12 in Perth, followed by matches on January 15 (Melbourne) and January 17 (Sydney).

Smith and David Warner faced the wrath of fans worldwide for their respective roles in the ball-tampering scandal that rocked Australian cricket in 2018. The duo were banned for one year by Cricket Australia for the incident due to which they could not feature in the 2018/19 Test series against India Down Under where Kohli & Co. went on to register their first-ever Test series win on Australian soil.

Can India create history once again?

India had beaten Australia when they had toured Australia in the 2018-19 season 2-1 in the four-match series to win their maiden Test series on Australian soil. It remains to be seen whether the Virat Kohli-led side will succeed in retaining the iconic Border-Gavaskar Trophy by getting the better of a full-strength Australian side that features the likes of Steve Smith, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, etc.

(With PTI Inputs)

(Image Courtesy: AP)