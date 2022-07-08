Steve Smith Ends 18-month Century Drought; Fans Ask When Is Virat Kohli Raising His Bat

After former Australian captain Steve Smith ended his 18-month drought to get to the three-figure mark against Sri Lanka, fans are asking when will Virat Kohli follow suit. The last time that the former Indian skipper got to his century was in 2019 against Bangladesh in a Day-Night Test match at Eden Gardens.

Fans wait for Virat Kohli to get to his century

Steve Smith got his 28th test century after 18 months long wait.



When You bro @imVkohli ? It's being 2 years 7 months without a single century in any of the format :,) pic.twitter.com/eM9aNB3SeZ — Akshat (@AkshatOM10) July 8, 2022

International hundreds since

January 2020:



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Joe Root - 11

🇵🇰 Babar Azam - 9

🇦🇺 Steve Smith - 5

🇳🇿 Kane Williamson - 3

🇮🇳 Virat Kohli - 0#Cricket#CricketTwitter — 𝐂𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐊𝐢𝐧𝐠 👑 (@imtheguy007) July 8, 2022

Centuries scored since Virat Kohli registered his last international hundred:



Joe Root 12

Babar Azam 11

Kane Williamson 4

Steve Smith 4

Virat Kohli 0 — Farid Khan 🇵🇰🇹🇷 (@_FaridKhan) July 8, 2022

Virat Kohli watching the century by Steve Smith pic.twitter.com/ko5CBNf4Z2 — h-a-m-m-a-d (@iamhmmad1) July 8, 2022

Indians to Virat kohli after Steve Smith's century. pic.twitter.com/YL4tuH75NF — SiddCasm_ (@Siddharth_1312_) July 8, 2022

Sri Lanka vs Australia: Smith smacks 28th Test century

Steve Smith seems to have rediscovered his best as he smacked an outstanding century against Sri Lanka in the second Test on Friday. The Australian batter's perseverance was rewarded when he brought up his 28th Test hundred with a shot on a cover drive in the final hour of the day. It was a long wait for the skilful player, who last reached triple figures in January 2021.

Smith was not the only player to bring up a century as Marnus Labuschagne also got to the three-figure mark to put Australia in a strong position on the opening day of the second Test in Galle against Sri Lanka on Friday. Centuries from Smith and Labuschagne diminished all the good work Sri Lanka did in the first hour of play when they dismissed opener David Warner, for just five runs.

Soon after Ramesh Mendis dismissed Usman Khawaja in the 22nd over just when the second-wicket partnership had started to grow. At 70/2, the match seemed evenly balanced. It was only a matter of time before the Australian batters took back control of the game. And that is when Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne came to their rescue.

The two added 134 runs for the third wicket before Labuschagne departed after scoring 104 runs. Meanwhile, Smith is still at the crease, having scored 109 runs from 212 deliveries, an inning that includes 14 boundaries. He will resume batting alongside wicket-keeper Alex Carey, who has scored 16 runs off 35 balls. Despite wickets falling at the other end, Smith and Carey batted with great patience to ensure more wickets don't fall and took Australia at stumps to 298/5.

(With inputs from ANI)