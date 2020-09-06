Steve Smith Gets Hilariously Trolled By Sarfaraz Ahmed's Wife For Yawning During 1st T20I

Steve Smith is arguably the best Test batsman of this generation and puts all the teams on notice whenever he comes out to bat. However, he unknowingly ended up imitating former Pakistani skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed when he was seen yawning inside the dressing room. Smith was really unlucky on this occasion as it was captured by the cameramen and it was just a matter of time before it went viral. However, the former Australian skipper was trolled by someone who no one might have ever expected.

'Legends be like': Khushbakht Sarfaraz

It so happened that Sarfaraz's better half Khushbakht did not waste time on this occasion after she spotted Steve yawning in the dressing room. She took to the micro-blogging site Twitter and shared the video. She captioned it as 'Legends be like'.

Legends be like 🙌🏻🤪💃🏻 pic.twitter.com/DvGIYZ7Gyq — Khushbakht Sarfaraz (@sarfarazkhush) September 5, 2020

The reason behind Mrs. Ahmed trolling Steve Smith

So why did Mrs. Ahmed take a hilarious dig at the top-ranked Test batsman? Well, there is a big reason behind it as her hubby Sarfaraz has been at the receiving end on numerous occasions after he was seen yawning and had become a subject of hilarious memes on social media. Recently, Ahmed was trolled for being the only cricketer to yawn in all three formats of the game.

It all started after the 2017 Champions Trophy-winning skipper was seen yawning on the field during the high-octane World Cup 2019 clash between arch-rivals India and Pakistan at the same venue. Ahmed had yawned a couple of times during the backend of the Indian innings.