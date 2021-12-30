Steve Smith Gets Stuck In Elevator; Teammate Labuschagne Spotted Passing Food: Watch

Steve Smith is currently having a wonderful time as his team Australia have taken an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match Australia vs England, the Ashes Test series. The right-hander is yet to get a whole lot of runs but remains vital in the Aussie Test team. However, of late, Smith got himself in a bit of a tangle after he found himself stuck in an elevator for almost an hour.

While spending time in the elevator at the Park Hyatt Melbourne, he kept sharing updates on his official Instagram handle. As per Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne’s efforts to open the door also went in vain. Labuschagne, however, eventually, passed him food. Smith was clear cut in saying that he was agitated by the agonising wait inside the lift.

"Not quite the evening I had planned" Steve Smith

Steve Smith took to Instagram stories to keep himself engaged during this hour and interacted with some of his fans while also updating the status.

Presenting, via his Instagram stories and featuring Marnus Labuschagne, Insta filters and M&Ms...



Steve Smith stuck in a lift 😂 pic.twitter.com/gpwZOCHnUQ — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) December 30, 2021

“I’m on my floor, I’m staying on this level, but the doors won’t open,” Smith first said.

“Out of service up there apparently. I’ve tried to get the door open; I’ve got this side open, Marnus (Labuschagne) is on the other side trying to open that to not much avail. Not quite the evening I had planned, let’s be honest,” he said.

Even as he was waiting for official help from the authorities, he asked his fans if they had suggestions for him. “Well, I’m just taking a seat. What else do you do when you’re stuck in a lift? I could be here for a while. Anyone got any suggestions for what I can do?” Smith added.

The Ashes: Steve Smith led Australia to win amid Pat Cummins’ absence

Earlier in December, Smith led Australia in Pat Cummins’ absence during the second Test at the Adelaide Oval. Labuschagne was delighted after getting to play under Smith in the Day-Night Test that the hosts won comfortably.

"Steve has handled it very well, it’s not new to him. It’s nice to see him in that leadership role. From a team dynamic, I don’t think anything has changed. It’s the first time he has captained me," Labuschagne said.

Image: Insta/Steve_smith49