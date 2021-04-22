Steve Smith Gives David Warner HUGE Warning Ahead Of SRH Vs DC Clash: WATCH

The Delhi Capitals team 2021 won their 2nd consecutive match in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 after defeating the Mumbai Indians in their last match. Currently sitting at the 3rd position of the IPL points table 2021, the Delhi Capitals team 2021 would like to continue their winning streak to repeat the same performance from last year where they reached the finals. The inclusion of Steve Smith in the team has brought a balance in the middle order of the team.

The Delhi Capitals is set to face the Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 20 of the IPL 2021 on Sunday, April 25. The Sunrisers Hyderabad got their first victory of the season after Kane Williamson was included in the team against the Punjab Kings. Although the David Warner IPL 2021 position as a captain saw a rough start with the Australian losing the first 3 matches, he scored significantly well as a batsman. The David Warner IPL 2021 stats include 130 runs in 4 matches with a strike rate of 116.07.

Steve Smith prepares for a clash against his Australian teammate

The Delhi Capitals shared a video of Steve Smith practising in the nets ahead of the game against the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Steve Smith hit a massive six over the mid-wicket and later followed it up by a single. The Delhi Capitals want to display the readiness of Steve Smith to score big in the next match. This video can be considered as a healthy indication to the SRH captain David Warner to brace himself for his next clash. It would be great to see how the competition unfolds between these Australian teammates.

Steve Smith IPL 2021 price

The Steve Smith IPL 2021 price saw a massive drop from his previous 2020 season. According to InsideSport, in the year 2020, the Rajasthan Royals paid INR 12.5 crore for the second consecutive time for Steve Smith. This price has seen a sharp drop when the Delhi Capitals team 2021 paid INR 2.2 crore for an IPL 2021 deal with him.

Steve Smith stats

The Australian cricketer has been a part of different teams throughout the IPL. In his IPL career, the Steve Smith stats have been him score 2375 runs in 97 matches. He has maintained an average of 34.92 with a strike rate of 128.65. Steve Smith can be hopeful to have a great match against the SRH.

Disclaimer: The above Steve Smith IPL 2021 price information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the same.