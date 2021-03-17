Steve Smith Gives Fans HUGE Update On One Of His Future Career And Financial Plans: WATCH

Australian batsman Steve Smith is set to launch his own cricket academy. On Wednesday, March 17, the cricketer took to Twitter and confirmed the same through a 15-second video. Interestingly, Indian all-rounder Kedar Jadhav also launched his own cricket academy earlier this week.

Steve Smith follows Kedar Jadhav, launches ‘Steve Smith Cricket Academy’

Steve Smith took to Twitter and stated that helping the “next generation of cricketers” has always been his passion. He also urged his fans and followers to stay up-to-date with his social media feeds for the next few days. In the caption, Smith wrote that his cricket academy will be launched “soon” and he is looking forward to hearing tips from his fans. Here is a look at Steve Smith’s video where he gives a huge update about his upcoming academy.

On March 15, Indian all-rounder Kedar Jadhav also launched his own cricket academy in Pune. In the caption, he wrote that his academy aims to give players a “platform to script their successful cricketing journey”. Here is a look at Jadhav's post regarding his academy.

Delhi Capitals team 2021: Steve Smith IPL 2021 contract

Steve Smith is set to play for the Delhi Capitals franchise in the upcoming Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) season. The former Australian captain was earlier released from the Rajasthan Royals camp on January 20. As per the auction proceedings, the Steve Smith IPL 2021 price is worth â‚¹2.2 crore. Here is a look at Smith’s auction performance along with the entire 25-member Delhi Capitals squadron for the much-awaited season.

Steve Smith IPL 2021 contract

A look into Delhi Capitals team 2021

How much is Steve Smith net worth?

According to thesportsrush.com, the Steve Smith net worth stands at approximately AU$31 million (â‚¹175 crore). His net worth comprises of the income he receives from Cricket Australia for being an active Australian cricket player. He also receives salary from New South Wales for his commitments for the state in Australian domestic cricket.

Additionally, Steve Smith has earned income through his endorsement deals with brands like Sanittarium and Commonwealth Bank among others. Steve Smith also owns a house in Vaucluse, Sydney where he lives with his wife Dani Willis. According to realestate.com.au, Smith’s Sydney-based house is worth AU$6.6 million (â‚¹37 crore).

Disclaimer: The above Steve Smith net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

