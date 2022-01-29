Steve Smith Hilariously Trolls Cricket Australia After Being Denied Spot In BBL Final

Australian batter Steve Smith took to social media to poke fun at Cricket Australia for blocking him from playing in the Big Bash League final. Following the loss of several of their stars to COVID-19 and injuries, the Sydney Sixers requested Cricket Australia to enable Smith to play for them as a replacement. The regulatory board, however, turned down the Sixers' plea, citing a technical rule as the reason.

Before the final on Friday, Smith shared a photo of himself sporting a black mustache on Twitter, jokingly writing, "Good luck to the @SixersBBL in the Big bash final tonight and also to the Italian import Stephano making his debut."

Responding to the jibe, Cricket Australia took to the comment section and wrote, "All the best on debut Stephano!"

Good luck to the @SixersBBL in the Big bash final tonight and also to the Italian import Stephano making his debut 😂 pic.twitter.com/aVsARhkhIJ — Steve Smith (@stevesmith49) January 28, 2022

Scorchers vs Sixers

The Sixers missed out on a chance to win their third consecutive BBL title after they lost the game by 79 runs. Batting first, the Scorchers posted a mammoth target of 172 runs on the back of two brilliant innings from skipper Ashton Turner and Laurie Evans. The duo forged a crucial partnership after losing the top-order early in their game.

Turner scored 54 runs off 35 balls before he was dismissed by Steve O'Keefe, while Evans remained unbeaten at 76 off 41 balls to help the Scorchers score 171 runs in 20 overs.

The Sixers, on the other hand, were unable to chase down the target and were defeated in the 17th over. Except for Daniel Hughes, no other batter got off to a good start and was dismissed after scoring less than 15 runs. Hughes made 42 runs off 33 balls before being run-out in the 13th over. Andrew Tye and Jhye Richardson picked three and two wickets respectively, while the remaining bowlers scalped one wicket each. Evans was awarded the player of the match for his outstanding innings.

Image: SydneySixers/Insta