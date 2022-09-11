Steve Smith Hits James Neesham For A Six Knowing It Would Be Called No-ball; Here's Why

Former Australian captain Steve Smith showed excellent game awareness during the third ODI against New Zealand on Sunday. After hitting James Neesham for a massive six, Smith walked to the square field umpire and asked for a no-ball. Smith had already observed that there were more fielders than were permitted by the regulations outside the 30-yard circle. A maximum of four fielders are permitted outside the 30-yard circle between overs 11 and 40.

The incident occurred in the 38th over of the first innings. Smith slammed Neesham for a six without being concerned about being out because he was aware that the delivery would be ruled a no-ball due to New Zealand's blunder of placing five fielders outside the 30-yard mark. A video of the incident has been shared on the official Twitter handle of Cricket Australia (CA). The post has garnered more than 1,53,000 views since being shared a few hours ago.

"Steve Smith launching a filthy slog over the fence because he knew it was a no-ball due to the number of fielders outside the circle," Cricket Australia wrote in the caption of the post.

Steve Smith launching a filthy slog over the fence because he knew it was a no-ball due to the number of fielders outside the circle 🤯#AUSvNZ #PlayOfTheDay pic.twitter.com/T3LFFjsCB8 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) September 11, 2022

Australia vs New Zealand

As far as the match is concerned, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to field first at Cazaly's Stadium in Cairns. Batting first, Australia scored 267/5 in 50 overs courtesy of a brilliant century from Steve Smith. Marnus Labuschagne contributed to the total with an amazing half-century. Smith scored 105 off 131 balls, and Labuschagne slammed 52 off 78 balls. Wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey scored 42 off 43 balls, while Cameron Green hit 25 off 12 deliveries.

Trent Boult picked two wickets for New Zealand, while Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, and Mitchell Santner each picked one wicket to their names.

In the second innings, Australia bowled the Kiwis out for 242 runs to win the match by 25 runs. Cameron Green and Sean Abbott bowled incredibly well to pick two wickets each to their names. Mitchell Starc once again put on a solid performance to register a three-wicket haul. Australia defeated New Zealand 3-0 in the three-match series. Smith has been named the player of the match for his outstanding knock with the bat.

Image: Twitter/cricket.com.au