Steve Smith In Contention For Captaincy After Paine Resigns? Cricket Australia Responds

With a few days to go before the Ashes 2021-22 begins, Tim Paine's stepping down as Australia's Test captain due to the 'Sexting Scandal' has sent shockwaves into the cricket community. Now, fans and cricket experts are wondering who will be the next skipper of the Australian Cricket Team as the important Ashes series is just knocking on the doors. Two names who have been popping out based on the cricket experts analysis are Australia's Vice-Captain Pat Cummins and former skipper Steve Smith. Now, Cricket Australia (CA) chairman Richard Freudenstein has confirmed that the cricket board has not ruled out Steve Smith as one of the contenders to lead Australia in Test.

Cricket Australia (CA) chairman Richard Freudenstein during a virtual press conference, said, "There are a range of candidates who are available for that role. Steve Smith is one of the candidates that is available for the role."

In March this year, Smith for the first time had openly talked about wanting to lead Australia again. The 31-year-old cricketer was removed as the skipper following his involvement in the Sandpaper Gate fiasco in the Cape Town Test against South Africa in March 2018. Smith's captaincy ban expired last year, however, he was not handed back the leadership post as Paine continued to lead the side in the longest format of the game.

Cricket Australia on Tim Paine's 'sexting scandal'

According to Fox Sports.com.au, Cricket Australia chairman Richard Freudenstein while speaking at a press conference on Saturday said, “I can’t talk about the 2018 decision, I wasn’t there but I am saying based on the facts as they are today the board of Cricket Australia would not have made that decision". He added “I acknowledge the decision clearly sent the wrong message that this behaviour is acceptable and without serious consequences. The role of Australian cricket captain must be held to the highest standards. The code of conduct is (now) appropriate, it’s important to note a lot of things have changed since the time"

Ashes 2021 Schedule

Coming to the Ashes 2021 schedule, the first Ashes Test will be played at the 'Gabba' Brisbane from December 8-12. The second Test will take place at the Adelaide Oval from December 16-20. The historical Boxing Day and New Year’s Tests will be hosted by the Melbourne Cricket Ground from December 26-30. The Sydney Cricket Ground will host the fourth test between January 5-9. The Ashes 2021 will conclude with Perth Test between January 14 and 18.

Image: @ICC/Twitter