Steve Smith Joins Delhi Capitals Camp For IPL 2021 Phase 2 In UAE; See Pics

Delhi Capitals (DC) under new skipper Rishabh Pant had a brilliant first phase of IPL 2021 in which they finished at the top of the points table and the team will look to carry on the momentum from phase one into the upcoming phase two of the tournament. Regular skipper Shreyas Iyer who missed the first half of the tournament due to a shoulder injury is back with team. Steve Smith also joined the Delhi Capitals for the second leg of the IPL.

IPL 2021: Steve Smith joins Delhi Capitals in UAE

On Wednesday, September 1, Delhi Capitals took to Twitter and posted image of Steve Smith landing in UAE to join the Delhi Capitals team for the second phase of IPL 2021. In the first half of the campaign, Steve Smith played 6 matches in which he has managed to score 104 runs with an average of 26.00. He has maintained a strike rate of 111.82. However earlier there were doubts over former Australia skipper's participation in the tournament due to elbow injury.

The elbow injury had been troubling Smith for quite some time and so the right-handed batsman decided to miss the national team's tour to West Indies and Bangladesh. Steve Smith is DC's newest recruit after being purchased by the Delhi-based franchise for INR 2.2 crores during the mini-auction in February. Before joining DC, Smith played for inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals.

Look who's set foot in the DC camp 🤩



Welcome to 🇦🇪 Smudge, can't wait for you to enthrall all of us 💙#YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2021 @stevesmith49 @SofitelDXBPalm pic.twitter.com/3GtN7xJnPj — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) September 1, 2021

Delhi Capitals eyeing IPL 2021 title

Delhi Capitals made the finals of the previous edition that was played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and this time they will look to go one step ahead and lift the trophy. Last years final appearance was the first time that the franchise's had reached in the league in 13 years. Last year Delhi Capitals lost the final to current title-holders Mumbai Indians who also ended up winning their record fifth IPL crown. The Delhi-based franchise will kickstart their IPL 2021 campaign when they lock horns with the three-time winners Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 10.

Coming to IPL 2021 schedule the cash-rich league will re-start from September,19 with the final set to be played on October 15. A total of 31 matches will be played in the given time frame. There are also going to be seven double-headers with the first match starting at 3:30 pm IST and the second match at 7:30 pm IST. Most of the 31 matches will be played in Dubai (13), followed by Sharjah (10) and Abu Dhabi (8).